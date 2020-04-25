Dozens of people were lined up outside Academy Sports + Outdoors in Killeen on Saturday as the store did its best to keep patrons and employees safe.
Academy, 2500 E. Central Texas Expressway, is one of many retailers that sell qualifying items for the Texas tax-free weekend on emergency gear.
According to Steve Knowlton, operations manager of the Killeen store, qualifying items included, but were not limited to, propane stoves, flashlights, sleeping bags, dehydrated food, weather stations, coolers and ropes.
“There’s an abundance of items that we carry at our location that offer the tax-free (exemption),” Knowlton said.
Knowlton said that sales trends indicate this is the time of year when people buy a lot of qualifying items anyway.
“With it just starting today on the tax-free severe weather side, we’ve seen this prior — with this time of year — with the tornado activity, with the severe weather that we do get,” he said.
Allan Rojas, senior communications manager for Academy, said business on these types of items tends to pick up around this time of year.
He said with items being tax-free for a weekend, it gives people an opportunity to stock up before severe weather hits.
“It’s just an opportunity to get those savings,” Rojas said.
The tax holiday began at midnight Friday and goes through Monday.
Above items qualify as long as they are below $75.
Other qualifying items include hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300 portable generators priced at less than $3,000.
Masks and personal protective equipment do not qualify as tax-free items, according to a release by the Texas Comptroller’s office.
Items purchased online qualify for tax free, but shipping and handling factor into the total price.
A full list of all qualifying and non-qualifying items can be found at https://bit.ly/3bbdtOO.
Retail-to-Go
Area retailers were also authorized to resume business as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the state.
In accordance with his April 17 executive order, customers can now go to stores to pick up things they’re buying — but can’t go inside. “Retail-to-go” began at midnight Thursday.
Customers can purchase items over the phone or online, and then employees deliver the items to the customer’s vehicle when they arrive.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said Thursday that he thinks it is a step in the right direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.