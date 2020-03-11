Retired U.S. Army Gen. Pete Chiarelli, former 1st Cavalry Division commander at Fort Hood and retired vice chief of staff in Washington, D.C., is guest of honor at a March 25 luncheon hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s military relations committee.
Chiarelli is regarded as “an old friend of many” in the local community, and is credited with playing a key role in transforming the Army from training to fight a Soviet-style enemy to one fighting an insurgency in Iraq.
His experiences in the military have also led him to dedicate much of the latter part of his career and his retirement to facilitating research on the causes of post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, in Killeen. For more information, including tickets, contact the Chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.