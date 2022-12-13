The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will welcome upscale apartment living at ICON Apartments with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday at the complex located at 5002 Thayer Drive in southwest Killeen.
The apartment complex’s website at iconaptskilleen.com offers a glimpse of the floor plans and amenities like a fitness center, dog park, garage parking on some units and a swimming pool on the grounds.
The apartment complex, formerly known as Thayer Point, is about six years old.
In September 2018, the Killeen Planing and Zoning Commission recommended by a 6-0 vote a redrawing of the second phase of the complex to add 72 new units to the overall plan — bringing the total to 260 units.
ICON Apartments has choices from a variety of one and two-bedroom apartments as well as loft-style units.
“We offer affordable luxury living and are offering 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers ... covered parking, and valet trash,” Samantha Wallace, ICON’s regional supervisor, said in a news release from the chamber. “We have a 5-star fitness center, game room, and a basketball/pickleball court.”
According to the complex’s website, the perks of choosing ICON are having full access to designated grilling stations at the resort-style pool and entertainment at the clubhouse.
Pricing is listed on their website with a one-bedroom, one-bath apartment starting at $1,250 per month. Two-bedroom units appear to start at $1,400 but the site lists options which offer certain discount rates.
“Apply and ask about the ‘Look n’ Lease’ where we waive application, administrative costs and waived deposits with approved credit,” according to the website.
