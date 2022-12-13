The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will welcome upscale apartment living at ICON Apartments with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday at the complex located at 5002 Thayer Drive in southwest Killeen.

The apartment complex’s website at iconaptskilleen.com offers a glimpse of the floor plans and amenities like a fitness center, dog park, garage parking on some units and a swimming pool on the grounds.

New Apartments-3.jpg

ICON Apartments offers a variety of one and two-bedroom apartments as well as loft-style units.

