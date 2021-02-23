The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will hold a socially distant ribbon cutting for Therapeutic Loving Connections Matchmaking at noon Thursday.
The new dating service business is located at 1519 Florence Road, Suite 3, in KIlleen.
The public is invited to attend and help welcome this new business to the community, according to a news release from the chamber of commerce.
TLC is a matchmaking service that is results-based rather than limited to a brief contracted period of time. In addition to matchmaking services, the company will offer individual and group coaching and social events.
Owner Angela Jourdain explained her inspiration for starting the company.
“Over the past few years I have heard so many friends, family, and clients share devastating stories of relationships gone wrong. I have pondered how I could make change and match these amazing people to one another and make dating fun,” Jourdain said in a news release. “As a result of A LOT of research, I have created a program that screens for some of our biggest relationship concerns, coordinates like-qualities, and in a setting that is fun and worry-free!”
For more information, residents can visit tlconnections.com or call 254-258-2234.
Attendees are asked to follow social distancing protocols and wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.