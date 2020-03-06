Although the former location of the Richard Rawlings Garage has been vacant for a year, brokers express excitement for developing plans ahead.
“We have had interest in the building, but at this time, no new updates,” Gina Pence, president and CEO of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, said on Friday.
Richard Rawlings Garage, 401 W. Central Texas Expressway, opened in August 2016 as a restaurant serving “revved up comfort food.” It closed abruptly on March 3, 2019.
The franchise was owned by Rawlings, star of “Fast ‘N Loud,” a show on the Discover Channel about him and his team who rebuild older cars and sell them for profit.
The property has been on the market for about a year, while brokers court new businesses to lease it.
“We have some very exciting plans for the property in the coming months,” said Michael Mendelsohn, the current broker for the property with Venture Commercial. “The Killeen Economic Development Committee reached out to me to see what was going on with the property and how they could help attract people.”
The 7,600-square-foot building sits on 1.4 acres, Mendelsohn said, and it is owned by publicly traded Store Capital.
Although the broker declined to release the current asking price, the property was appraised at the value $160,555 in 2019, according to the Bell County Appraisal District.
Mendelsohn said the property is furnished with custom made furniture and décor, and lots of money has been invested in marketing the property.
“It’s a gorgeous facility, the build-out is insane,” he said.
The building on the 1.4 acre lot was built in 2014, and originally opened as a Twin Peaks restaurant.
Twin Peaks closed in September of 2015, four months after a shooting at a Waco Twin Peaks branch left nine people dead, 20 wounded and more than 170 individuals arrested. Both Twin Peaks locations were owned by the same owner at the time.
