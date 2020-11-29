Kevin Shepherd, founder and CEO of Dallas-based Verdunity, Inc., spoke about the task his firm has been contracted to perform for the city of Killeen — a new Comprehensive Plan for the city, at a cost of $349,140.
The Herald sent several questions to Shepherd, who mentioned downtown Killeen specifically in his presentation to the city council, regarding this new project. These questions dealt with why the Verdunity plan is any different or better from other similar plans to improve Killeen.
Here is what he said:
“We will be working with you and other media members in the next month or so to share more information about the project, our approach, etc.,” Shepherd said by email. “Until then, I’d just offer that the approach we presented to staff is to build on previous work that’s been done but vet ideas through the lens of fiscal sustainability, resource constraints, and collaborative, community-led implementation.”
PAST EFFORTS TO REVITALIZE DOWNTOWN KILLEEN
“You can have all the plans you want, but if you don’t have a shared vision across the organizations in the community (city, EDC, ISD, business community, neighborhood groups, etc) and the resources to implement the recommendations, plans won’t and don’t achieve their full potential. Our firm’s entire philosophy and approach is focused on helping cities align your development and service model with what residents are willing and able to pay for now and in the future.”
ADDRESSING THE RESOURCE GAP
“Right now, Killeen has a growing resource gap and is struggling to recruit and retain businesses and residents, but like I said at the council meeting, there is a ton of potential. Our approach is a hybrid between a strategic plan, a business plan/budget, and an implementation program. First, we want to dig into the resource gap in Killeen to help city leaders and residents understand why you have growing infrastructure liabilities (streets) but lack the resources to cover the costs. (Check out fiscal.verdunity.com if you want to see more about our land use fiscal analysis process).
"What comes out of this process is a realization that downtowns and traditional grid type neighborhoods are typically the most financially productive areas for a city (or have potential to be when they’re properly invested in), while newer ‘suburban’ style development on the periphery of a city that tend to get lots of attention and investment often pencils out to lose money over time for a city. By prioritizing infill, infrastructure investment, and economic development energy into the core/downtown part of the city, Killeen has the opportunity to grow its revenues without raising the tax rate, add and diversify housing types and price points, improve walkability and healthy living, and provide the foundation for a vibrant, self-sustaining local economy and workforce led by local businesses. We believe this is a vision and direction that most, if not all of the people and organizations in Killeen will be able to connect with and support, but we want to work through the process to vet and refine it. The understanding and respect for resource constraints is probably the biggest way our team is different from other firms and plans.”
EDUCATING THE PUBLIC
“Raising awareness about key issues in the city and establishing a common language to discuss them is also important. Throughout the project, our team will be doing a series of educational modules where we’ll share information on different topics and have feedback gathering exercises related to that topic. These are organized around the concept of knowledge sharing and discussion, where our team will share some technical knowledge we have and residents/business owners will have opportunities to share what they know about their business or neighborhood. In addition to the education modules, we will have a number of meetings, mail-out surveys, and a project website to collect and discuss ideas, concerns, and progress. By working together consistently over the course of the project, we hope to build trust, raise community awareness or ‘civic IQ’ and most importantly, identify and cultivate opportunities for citizens and the city to collaborate to improve quality of life in every neighborhood throughout the city.”
SETTING A FRAMEWORK
“I would also like to mention our team’s approach to implementation. I’m sure this plan will have a few ‘big idea’ recommendations for implementation, but the majority of our recommendations are going to be small things that can be done soon or in the near future with the resources the community has available. I haven’t had a chance to review all of the existing plans yet, but I’m sure there are a lot of great ideas and recommendations. Our hope is that our process will help reveal why these recommendations have or haven’t happened already, which ones are the most important in terms of closing the city’s resource gap, and then organizing the elements from different plans into one cohesive implementation program that the community can work on together. We want to provide a framework for the community to make meaningful progress incrementally over time, as opposed to waiting many years for the funding to be secured for a big infrastructure or development project that may never happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.