The new 368-unit apartment complex under construction by the NRP Group at 801 S. W.S. Young Drive in north Killeen will now be known as “Station42” after the residential corporation ran into legal issues securing the name.
According to Park White, a spokesman for the NRP Group at Tuesday’s Killeen Public Facility Corporation meeting, the new name will still pay homage to Jackie Robinson, as well as Fort Hood.
White explained that, in order to use Jackie Robinson’s name or likeness, the NRP Group would need to pay a royalty to the Jackie Robinson Foundation.
According to White, the price listed was “too high” for the NRP Group to accept.
In addition, White said that the complex expects to see its first residents in March of 2023.
The Killeen PFC is an incorporated business comprised of the members of the Killeen City Council as well as City Manager Kent Cagle to oversee the creation of the Robinson42 apartment complex. Other stakeholders in the “Station42” apartment complex include J.P. Morgan and Texas Capital Bank.
New officers
The former president of the PFC is Mellisa Brown, who was rendered ineligible to hold the position after she lost her seat on the City Council in the May 7 election.
The PFC board of directors approved board member and Killeen Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez as president after board member and Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King nominated Gonzalez as president of the organization.
The motion was approved in a vote of 6 to 1, with board member Michael Boyd in opposition.
