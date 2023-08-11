COPPERAS COVE — The annual sales-tax free weekend for school supplies, clothes and shoes began on Friday and continues through Sunday.
The three-day event allows shoppers to save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday on Aug. 11-13 at retail stores across Texas.
In Copperas Cove, shopper Dorothy Johnson, purchased some school supplies and clothes at Walmart.
“It just helps out,” she said outside the retail store. “Any time you can save a couple cents, it helps. You can buy that extra folder or donate to Stuff the Bus or something.”
Johnson said she often shops for supplies during the sales tax holiday weekend.
“I also find some of the other stores that will have a little sale, too, so you can combine with the sales tax (holiday),” she said.
Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.
State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.
The dates of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.
The Texas Comptroller’s office estimates that shoppers will save $136 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday.
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) when either: the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.
