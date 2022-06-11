Killeen is expected to receive a little under $2.7 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 3% increase from the $2.6 million allocation distributed in June 2021, according to the state comptroller’s office. That’s an increase of about $86,636 to the city coffers over the same month last year.
Killeen and all other area counties and cities will receive higher allocations this June compared to a year ago. The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in May 2021, according to the comptroller’s office.
Killeen and most other local cities have seen an increase in sales tax allocations since the pandemic hit the area two years ago.
So far, Killeen has received $16.6 million, year to date, which is $1.2 million, or 7.3% higher than last year.
From June 2021 to June 2022, Killeen received $35.3 million. From June 2020 to June 2021, Killeen received more than $31.6 million.
This indicates that in the last 13 months, Killeen has received approximately $3.7 million more than it did in the same 13-month period the year before.
Statewide
The state has seen a slow in sales tax revenue since March.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts statewide will receive a total of $1 billion in sales tax allocations in June, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Statewide, the total allocations represent an 18.2% increase from the allocations distributed in June 2021.
Other sales tax revenues in the area are as follows:
Bell County
Bell County will receive $2.5 million in sales tax allocations in June, an increase of 8.65% from this time last year. Total year-to-date allocations for Bell County are approximately $15.15 million, which is 13%, or $1.7 million, more than it had received at the same time in 2021, and 38% more than it had received by June 2020.
Harker Heights will receive $835,221 a 6.97% increase from June 2021.
Nolanville saw a sales tax percentage increase of 18.78% from last June, as it is set to receive $180,108 this June.
Temple is set to receive $2.6 million, a 10.29% increase from last June.
Belton will receive $698,533, a 19.1% increase from this time last year.
Salado will receive $60,083 this June, a decrease of 5.21% in allocations from the same time last year.
Holland is expected to receive a 44.91% increase in sales tax allocations from last June, for a total of $11,202.
Little River Academy will receive $9,815, which is roughly the same as it received last June.
Morgans Point Resort is set to receive $23,171, 8.31% less than it did last June.
Rogers will receive just over $8,016 this June, 13.02% less than it did this same time last year.
Troy has done well this June, and is expected to receive $79,197, which is 40.43% more than it did last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $293,89 for a 5.13% increase over last June’s allocations. Year-to-date allocations for Coryell County are $1.8 million, which is 7%, or $135,137 less than it had received by June 2021 when it was allocated $1.9 million. By June 2022, the county had received $1.6 million.
Copperas Cove saw a modest 1.80% increase in June allocations over last year; it is set to receive $547,622.
Gatesville saw a 4.88% decrease in sales tax allocations, receiving $214,257 in June.
Oglesby, a town of about 500 people in northeast Coryell County, will see an increase of 32.79%. It has been allocated $1,510 this June.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County will receive $117,667, which represents a 14.27% increase from last June’s allocation.
The city of Lampasas will receive $237,387 in June, 11.41% more than last June.
Kempner will see an increase of 6.28% from last June. It is set to receive $12,086.
