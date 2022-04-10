Killeen is expected to receive a little under $2.3 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 21.88% increase from the $1.9 million allocation distributed in April 2021, according to the state comptroller’s office. That’s an increase of about $420,477 to the city coffers over the same month last year.
Killeen and all other area counties and cities will receive higher allocations this May compared to a year ago. The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in March 2021, according to the comptroller’s office.
Killeen and most other local cities have seen an increase in sales tax allocations since the pandemic hit the area more than a year ago.
So far, Killeen has received $9.3 million, year to date, which is $1.2 million, or 13.3% higher than last year.
From April 2021 to April 2022, Killeen received $34.6 million. From April 2020 to April 2021, Killeen received more than $29.7 million.
This indicates that in the last 13 months, Killeen has received approximately $4.9 million more than it did in the same 13-month period the year before.
Statewide
The state has experienced a continued upswing in sales tax revenue since Jan. 1.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts statewide will receive $866.5 million in sales tax allocations in April, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 27.9% increase from the allocations distributed in April 2021.
Other sales tax revenues in the area are as follows:
Bell County
Bell County will receive $2.1 million in sales tax allocations in April, an increase of 27.48% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $749,395 a 29.51% increase from April 2021.
Nolanville saw a sales tax percentage increase of 34.48% from last April, as it is set to receive $130,543 this April.
Temple is set to receive $2.23 million, a 21.88% increase from last April.
Belton will receive $542,430, a 30.90% increase from this time last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $257,910 for a 19.37% increase over last April’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw an 11.76% increase in April allocations over last year; it is set to receive $485,344.
Gatesville saw a 10.25% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $184,621 in April.
Oglesby, a town of about 500 people in northeast Coryell County, will see a slight increase of 7.16%. It has been allocated $1,333 this April.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County will receive $92,462, which represents a 28.42% increase from last April’s allocation.
The city of Lampasas will receive $185,328 in April, 17.74% more than last April.
Kempner will see an increase of 17.65% from last April. It is set to receive $10,669.
