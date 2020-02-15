Co-owners of a local business recently launched her new business expansion both to grow her clientele, and create new opportunities for other business owners.
With about 12 years of experience in the beauty industry Chantel Fidelia-Thomas opened a small studio salon about three years ago.
“I’ve always had visions of expanding,” Fidelia-Thomas said. “And when the lease was ending at the other place, we found this building and it was a gem.”
From hair services to massages and skincare services by licensed aestheticians, Luxe’ Salon and Spa at 1805 Florence Road is a one-stop shop for customers.
Fidelia-Thomas decided to go into business with former employee Lakiecha Nieto-Molina, who is going into her fourth year as a stylist.
The facility for the beauty and spa businesses is owned by Fidelia-Thomas and Nieto-Molina, who each operate out of one of the suites.
“We also have a small clothing boutique, with all genres of women’s clothing,” Fidelia-Thomas said. “Building business owners in the beauty industry is what we’re wanting to do here. Our motto is ‘be in business for yourself, but not by yourself.’”
The ladies offer suite-space for rent so individual business owners can set up shop, and they offer styling and marketing classes and mentorship to their fellow business owners.
Currently, individual business owners occupy all but four of the 10 suites available to set up shop. For information about renting one of the business suites, call 254-368-7219.
Services continued for regular clients since the business owners initially moved into their new space on Dec. 1, but the official ribbon-cutting with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, which is open to the public, will be at noon on Friday, Feb. 21.
The grand opening will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Regular business hours will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Individual business owners are available by appointment outside those hours.
