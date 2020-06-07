Salons across the country — including local establishments — have had to make major adjustments to best serve their clients as they reopen after shutting their doors in March as a response to official mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Stacey Tarabey has provided hair color, extensions and styling for about 34 years, but recently decided to open a private salon rather than returning to her job as a contracted stylist at a larger salon.
“I have decided to rent a private salon suite to make it more comfortable for clients who are immune compromised or older,” Tarabey said. “I did not want to return to such an open environment like the mall.”
Tarabey now works in a private suite called Hair by Stacey Tarabey at the Salons of Elm Square located at 501 W. Elms Road, Suite 4.
Customers’ hesitance to reacclimate to being in close contact with others coupled with the additional time necessary to sanitize between clients to be compliant with new health standards have contributed to a decrease in business, Tarabey said.
Increased sanitation
Preparation time to stay compliant with new standards to sanitize with hospital grade disinfectant between clients in accordance with the new standards prevents double-booking, she said.
“We now have many sanitation rules in the salon such as wearing masks, cleaning all areas with a hospital-grade disinfectant, and have closed the reception area for the time being,” Tarabey said. “I would say business is still down by about 50% since we can no longer double book clients and it takes much more time to prepare for each.”
Ann Nguyen, owner of A+ Salon Suites in Harker Heights, said her salon has increased sanitation and added several health precautions in light of COVID-19.
The waiting area has been closed, and only those with appointments for services are inside, Nguyen said.
In addition to requiring masks for workers and customers, hands are washed before services, and social distancing of 6 feet is observed when possible, she said.
Clients and workers are screened for temperatures, COVID symptoms or contact with someone with the virus, Nguyen said.
“No one wants this virus,” Nguyen said. “We serve customers in a private suite. It means only customers and the suite’s owner in the room. This makes stylists and customers feel more comfortable.”
After the initial boom in business when they first reopened on May 8, Nguyen said business has died down.
“We were packed — a lot of walk-in customers, which made me have trouble keeping social distances,” Nguyen said. “After the first busy week, it started to getting slowed down. Currently we are slow.”
Income fluctuations
Nguyen said some salons have had more success than others in getting a Small Business Administration loan, but with the guidelines restricting capacity to 25 or 50 percent, income fluctuates both with those limitations, and the hesitation of clients to return to normal life for fear of the virus.
Most of her clients who were ready to receive services came out between May 8 and 20, Nguyen said. Others are still waiting for COVID-19 recovery to progress further. Additionally, unrest surrounding riots over racial tensions are affecting her business, she said.
“It is a very stressful time for not only salon businesses, but other small businesses also,” Nguyen said.
“The expense and overhead are the same, supplies prices are increased. Most of us are self-employed. Now, the salon is slow, but we have more to spend. We are depressed.”
In addition to A+ Salons located at 301 E. Knights Way in Harker Heights, Nguyen owns two nail salons in Killeen Mall. The overhead with so few clientele is killing her business, she said.
“I applied for rent deferral, but haven’t heard anything from the mall yet,” Nguyen said. “We are stuck. Businesses are dying.”
Seven Hair Studio at 403 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Suite 301 was closed for more than two months, according to co-owner and master hair artist Angelica Marie.
Clients rebooked
“We had two months of clients that we had to reschedule because of the inability to provide any services while we were closed,” Marie said. “At this time, the amount of new clients that we are able to see is at a minimum due to everyone trying to get in previously booked clients.”
Additionally, the number of clients serviced in a day is much lower than it used to be, she said.
“Some of our hair artists would see multiple clients at once due to the time that some services required,” Marie said. “Because of that, it has put a bit of a financial strain on some of the technicians due to the inability to see as many customers per day.”
For the clients they do see, Marie said the salon has also increased sanitation measures and health precautions.
“Our salon is requiring all stylists and clients to wear a mask when inside of the salon,” Marie said. “That includes before you walk in and throughout the duration of your appointment.”
Clients inform the technicians they have arrived by text, Marie said, and the technician lets them know when they can enter the building to minimize the number of people sitting in the lobby area.
Hand washing upon entry is also required, and only touchless payment options are used to decrease physical interaction, she said.
“All of our stations are naturally 6 feet apart meaning that we have always practiced social distancing during appointments,” she added.
Seven salon is one of the businesses that never received assistance, Marie said.
“We also did not get any payment relief on any utilities or rent,” Marie said. “The owner of our building did not allow us to make any payment setups — even though we were closed during the COVID-19 crisis.”
Marie encouraged members of the community to be patient with small businesses as they return to service.
Cost increases seen
The cost of supplies and the costs associated with bringing the salon to the required sanitation standards to operate under this phase of COVID-19 recovery may cause an increase in the prices of services and products customers are used to purchasing, she said.
“We are doing our best to try and open up with ease and practice as many sanitation requirements as possible in order to make everyone feel safe,” Marie said. “We thank everyone for their patience and we definitely thank everyone for supporting small businesses.”
While there have been many changes to how Adara Spruill runs her salon, Simply Adarable, at 2201 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Building A, Suite 600, she said her business hasn’t been drastically affected.
“Before the epidemic I was only servicing one client at a time,” Spruill said. “The changes haven’t really impacted me negatively. I actually like that clients have to wash hands and stay sanitized because I have a 3-month-old during the pandemic, so taking these types of precautions are helpful in the long run.”
Spruill said she does find the masks required for both clients and herself as the stylist to be annoying.
“I really appreciate all my clients who paid in advance and tipped very well,” Spruill said. “It means a lot when people support local and small businesses, especially through this pandemic.”
Johnnie Bannister is the owner and a cosmetologist at Cinnabar Hair Design located at 1801 Trimmier Road Suite A3.
A Killeen native, Bannister graduated with her license through the vocational class offered through KISD in 1982 and began working the following May.
“I have owned Cinnabar Hair Design since 1993,” Bannister said.
“The Monday the governor announced the shelter in place and closure of the salons, I was in my salon trying to get some clients’ chemicals done,” Bannister said.
Bannister said she remembers calling each of her clients on her schedule for the next two weeks.
“I worked till 8:30 p,m. that evening,” Bannister recalled. “When I went home, I cried. I cried for near two weeks. Depression was setting it. My husband offered to make a deposit in my account. It wasn’t about the money.”
Missed human contact
The human contact with members of the community is part of what inspires Bannister in the cosmetology field, she said.
“For many of our clients we are their ‘outing for the week.’” Bannister said. “We are their connection to the public happenings. Many of our clients are more like family. They have been with us and us with them through many of life’s changes.”
Bannister said she attempted to stay in contact with her clients throughout the shutdown — energized and encouraged just by hearing their voices.
“It’s important to remember that Texas requires all license holders to complete continued education hours before renewing,” Bannister said. “We are knowledgeable of sanitation, disinfectant and how to dispose of hazardous material such as blood and body fluids.”
Bannister took the Barbicide certification class in May and said she decided to use their protocol for reopening.
“We are implementing the guidelines the governor set forth but with the barbicide protocol, there are even more important changes,” Bannister said.
“In doing so there has been some extra expense.”
In addition to wearing masks and providing them free of charge for customers, they have converted to touchless bathroom faucets, hand sanitizers, soap dispensers and paper towels.
“We use disposable capes,” Bannister said. “And though our work stations were already 6 feet apart, we removed the reception waiting area and spaced the hooded hair dryers 6 feet apart.”
Clients wait outdoors on porch chairs and have their temperature taken when they enter the salon.
Like other salons, the lack of indoor waiting, and the limit of one client per stylist at a time is a major change, she said.
“We are use to having a chemical setting and doing another client during that time,” Bannister said. “With this that has caused longer scheduling practice. Making it long days to ensure you get all the regular clients in.”
Additionally, Bannister noted her elderly clients have not been comfortable coming into the salon.
The slogan “We are all in this together,” has taken on a new meaning for Bannister when she saw so many in the cosmetology field without work and attempted to offer jobs to those whose salons have had difficulty reopening.
“There are many concepts we will choose to continue after things progress to allowing clients to wait and the one client per stylist is lifted,” Bannister said.
“Many of the changes are for the better and though time consuming, they make us feel like we are being safe.”
