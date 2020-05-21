The Salvation Army in Killeen will be holding its second “Shop and Pray” parking lot sale prior to the store closing permanently.
The sale will go on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Salvation Army Family Store, 1306 E. Rancier Ave. , and sales will be held every Friday until the end of June or until all inventory is sold, according to a news release from the Salvation Army.
Although the thrift store is closing at its current location, the current plan is to find a place to relocate.
“During last week’s sale, many community members expressed their desire for the store to remain in Killeen. Many feel it necessary that the presence of The Salvation Army remain in Killeen and we absolutely agree,” Lt. Chantel Millin with The Salvation Army said.
While residents are shopping during the sale, The Salvation Army will also host its pop-up prayer event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
