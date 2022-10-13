SWBC, a financial services company based in San Antonio, is looking to fill more than 80 full-time remote positions as the company expands in the Killeen area.
The company is hosting an in-person career fair Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Management will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to conduct interviews for customer service representatives and payment reminder services representatives, according to a news release from SWBC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.