HARKER HEIGHTS — When the crowd of more than 100 began to enter the “Holiday Market” and “Santa in the Park” Friday afternoon at the Harker Heights Community Park, they were greeted with signs that read “Face Coverings Required” and “Stay Six Feet Apart.”
However, just to the left of the entrance was a kinder welcome on a booth manned by Sara Gibbs, director of the Harker Heights Activities Center, which trumpeted the message “Free Hot Chocolate.”
Regardless of the numerous changes that had to be initiated because of COVID-19, a sunny afternoon added to enthusiastic vendors and participants. The event was a success, according to Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Achee.
Achee said, “Under normal circumstances, an event like this would have been a vast undertaking but the virus has more than doubled the effort because of health protocols and just making sure the vendor’s tents are in the right place.”
There was no other place in town where residents could have seen and talked to Santa Claus inside a huge magical globe and seen Mrs. Claus. While visitors talked to the “Jolly Old Elf” their photos were being made instantly and presented to them as a gift when they departed.
Hollie Joubert of Tap Tap Art School explained to the Herald about the “Art in a Jar” — a quart jar stuffed with all the items needed to create a “Santa” face decoration.
The event was a market shopper’s dreams come true with choices from baked goods, jellies, woodworks, crafts, gift ideas, a patriotic Christmas tree, popcorn and other foods.
Swings, tee shirts and music were popular with the younger crowd.
“We had a good start to providing safe and fun events to the community and hope that we were able to spread some holiday cheer,” Achee said.
