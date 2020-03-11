Join Seton Medical Center at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce for their Seasonal Allergies and How to Relieve Symptoms workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12. Registration is open. Seating is limited. Please feel free to bring your lunch. Contact the chamber for more information.
Seasonal allergies workshop in Harker Heights on Thursday
Staff Report 9
