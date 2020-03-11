Cedar Fever's Source

Junipers, aka cedar, are everywhere in Central Texas and are responsible for the annual outbreak of cedar fever, which really isn’t a fever, but an allergy. The cedar fever season typically begins in mid-December and ends in mid-February.

Join Seton Medical Center at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce for their Seasonal Allergies and How to Relieve Symptoms workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12. Registration is open. Seating is limited. Please feel free to bring your lunch. Contact the chamber for more information.

