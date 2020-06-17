The next generation of cellphone towers — 5G — is set to come to Fort Hood soon, but it’s unclear when the towers will begin to go up in Killeen or other area cities.
The post was one of seven U.S. military installations and one of two Army installations named by the Department of Defense at the beginning of the month to conduct fifth-generation (5G) communications technology experimentation and testing.
“The development of 5G technology at Fort Hood has great potential for both the US Army and our local community,” Killeen Chamber of Commerce President John Crutchfield said in a news release. “By allowing our military to connect faster and at a broader range, 5G will enable the application of technologies that can be implemented in training, on the battlefield and in providing basic services around the post.”
Chamber officials did not say Wednesday when the towers would be installed at Fort Hood.
The bases were selected for their abilities to provide access to site-spectrum bands, mature fiber and wireless infrastructure, access to key facilities, support for new or improved infrastructure requirements, and their abilities to conduct controlled experimentation with dynamic spectrum sharing.
According to Crutchfield, the testing is expected to be fully limited to Fort Hood, with no cell towers expected to be constructed outside of the post’s boundaries. Crutchfield added that Fort Hood officials told him they were only provided broad definitions for how the tests would be conducted, with specifics still to be determined.
Crutchfield said he expects the testing to be a boon to the city.
“A value to us is the exposure to vendors who provide the service,” he said. “As 5G develops, it will be easier for us to facilitate a connection between vendors and bandwidth providers.”
With 5G technologies still a ways off for the city as a whole, Crutchfield said the city is looking into Smart Cities technology.
“Smart Cities is an attempt to use Cloud connections with Big Data and advanced technologies to impact every aspect of a city or region’s operations to improve outcomes,” Crutchfield said in an email to the Herald Wednesday. “The digital infrastructure of a Smart City results in a city or region that uses technology to improve its operations and connect citizens and businesses. For example, Smart City technology could run the traffic management system so that the system continuously changes based on demand to efficiently move traffic. Another example would be that the technology can run private and public sector buildings to improve energy efficiency and conservation.”
Crutchfield said implementing Smart Cities technology in Killeen is dependent on a few different factors. According to him, “1) The Department of Defense has told us that they want installations to begin to prepare to become Smart Cities. This is a process to which we will be exposed locally and hopefully have some opportunity to provide input or facilitation. 2) (Texas A&M University-Central Texas) is doing significant research on Big Data and Cybersecurity, among other things, that, coupled with other elements of our education system including (Central Texas College), will provide us with opportunities. 3) We have a broad based working group developing plans for a Research Park and Innovation District. Included are researchers, elements from Fort Hood including the Operational Test Command and the Garrison, defense contractors, Workforce and others. Included in that mix are large private sector companies who are focused on providing Smart City solutions.”
