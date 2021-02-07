1. Yes. All workers deserve to earn a living wage. The current $7.25 just doesn’t cut it.

2. Yes. It would help the economy by providing an increase in disposable income.

3. No. The $15 rate would force small businesses to cut workers’ hours or lay them off.

4. No. Many businesses would simply increase the price of products and services.

5. Unsure. It may be a better idea to let cities and states determine wage rates.

