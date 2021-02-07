Name: Kenny Wells
Title: President, Wells Laundry
Age: 68
Business name and address: Wells Laundry, multiple locations in Killeen
Question: What does your business provide?
Answer: Wells Laundry is a self-service laundry operating eight stores in the Fort Hood area.
Question: When did you get into business ownership? When did you bring your business to the local area?
Answer: My father and I built our first laundry in 1977 on 38th Street in Killeen and it is still serving customers today. As the area has grown, we have added seven more locations to better serve our customers. A few years ago, I sold three of these laundries to my daughter and son-in-law, making Wells Laundry a three-generation business. My grandfather, Andy K Wells, also owned a laundry in the early 1950s in Killeen.
Question: Why did you start the business?
Answer: I started the business to provide a much-needed service to the area residents. I saw the need for clean, modern, efficient laundries in which local residents could wash and dry their clothes and household items quickly and at a reasonable price.
Question: What service do you provide to the local residents?
Answer: Wells Laundry provides self-service laundry and our goal is to be the best.
Question: How has the coronavirus affected your business?
Answer: Self-service laundries are designated as an essential business. We provide a public health service. Our laundries have remained open during the pandemic providing our services and providing jobs. The Wells laundry team works continuously to provide a safe, sanitary facility.
Question: What else do you want readers to know about your business?
Answer: All of us at Wells Laundry appreciate the many people who have supported us over the past 40-plus years. We are dedicated to providing a clean laundry with state-of-the-art equipment at the lowest price possible.We offer washers from single loaders up to giant 90-pound washers. Big or small, we can wash it all.
