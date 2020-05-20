Killeen-area consumers, businesses and others are applauding, with caution, the governor’s efforts to reopen the Texas economy.
“I’m not sure how I feel about the economy opening up, but I understand why we need to,” said Copperas Cove resident Ana White. “I live the hermit life, so I won’t be running to the mall anytime soon.”
White said she intends to continue wearing a face mask when she goes to H-E-B for groceries.
Meanwhile, Killeen resident Brooke Shelton, mother to a 2-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy, said she is looking forward to going to the zoo and museums with her children.
“We’re very eager to get out,” Shelton said. “But will still be very cautious no matter where we go.”
Lampasas resident Monica Jones Stephens, who conducts much of her business in Copperas Cove, said COVID-19 has not altered their normal excursions.
“They need to open, and those who need to stay home for health reasons can choose that,” Stephens said.
Businesses and the economy statewide this week got a boost when gyms and tattoo shops were allowed to reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and Gov. Greg Abbott announced another round of openings: Bars, bingo parlors, bowling alleys, skating rinks, rodeos, aquariums and natural caverns can open at a 25% capacity Friday. In addition, restaurants can open at 50% capacity starting Friday, and zoos and sporting events can resume later in the month.
The economic impact of COVID-19 is being felt across the country, including commerce in Killeen, according to John Crutchfield, president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“We expect to see a larger decrease in sales tax revenue in the next report from the comptroller — due to the reporting lag that occurs,” Crutchfield said. “Obviously with more businesses open, more sales will occur and we expect to see the trend reverse itself in the months following. All in all, I still expect to see a strong recovery especially toward the end of the year.”
The city of Killeen is expected to get $2.26 million in sales tax revenue from sales in March, compared to more than $2.4 million last year; a decrease of nearly $157,000, according to the state comptroller’s office. Sales tax revenue for April is expected to be released in June.
The latest orders issued by Abbott this week logically follow the path he has set previously, Crutchfield said.
“The data on which he is relying — infection rate, fatalities per 100, hospital capacity — support his actions,” Crutchfield said. “There is some risk in the steps he is taking. But, a 14.7 percent unemployment rate justifies some risk. That number represents real people, 36.5 million of them in the U.S., out of work.”
The latest orders really start to open up facilities for youth, Crutchfield noted.
“This is a group we now know to be less affected by the virus than other groups,” Crutchfield said. “Facilities for the elderly, such as senior centers, so far as I can tell, remain closed.”
As the orders permit larger group gatherings, a premium is placed on social distancing, he said.
“We could be at a turning point. It is really important that people behave responsibly going forward, Crutchfield said.
Business owners across the city who opened in either phase one or phase two of the governor’s plan said they are excited to get back to serving customers.
The relaxed restrictions on restaurant operations allowing for 50% occupancy will have a positive affect on Rosa’s Café in Killeen, according to general manager Christina Kocher.
“We have had a lot of new guests arrive during this pandemic and we continue to see more everyday, so that to me is a plus,” Kocher said.
The increase to 50% capacity for restaurants may allow everyone to be seated for popular Taco Tuesday nights with no one left waiting outside, she said.
“Opening the doors 50% to ‘our home’ is great and we hope to continue to see new comers,” Kocher said. “In my opinion, even though the relaxing of the restriction does seem scary for some, we want to ensure that we are still taking precautions for everyone to stay safe during this time so we are able to have our customers enjoy their time with others.”
Tattoo parlors across the city are especially thrilled to be among the operational businesses included in the governor’s latest mandates.
“I’m glad the governor and his office heard our voices and let us go back to work to do what we love most: create art to commemorate memories for and with our customers,” said Olika Sanchez, a manager at Holey Moley Tattoo Shop in Killeen. “We are honest people, all of us in the tattoo and piercing industry been very patient, cooperative until we couldn’t no more.”
Sanchez said as taxpaying workers, they just want to be able to work to feed their families and serve their community.
Holey Moley Tattoo Shop was one of several tattoo businesses across the state that opened their doors before the governor’s recovery plan authorized them to.
“I feel that us standing strong as a tattoo community ... definitely had a big impact on the decision,” Sanchez said. “Honestly, the support we received from the community has been amazing and we are so grateful that our new and old customers showed so much loyalty and helping by sharing our story.”
The controversy over when tattoo shops should open has brought the tattoo-artist community closer, Sanchez said.
Tattoo shops should have been able to open under reduced capacity within the first round of openings similar to that of medical facilities when allowed to perform non-essential procedures, agreed Amy Shandick, tattoo artist and owner of Precisely Veiled Tattoo which is located within Bangarang Tattooing Company in Killeen.
“While we do not require capacity option for COVID patients, we do offer the service that provides the therapeutic aspect to each of our clients,” Shandick said. “And being all of our mental states are at risk during this extremely stressful time, we should have been considered necessary or ‘essential’ for the mental well being of the public.”
But Shandick said she understands the number of difficult decisions the governor is facing during this time.
Additionally, Shandick said since it is impossible to please everyone, the governor is also faced with defending his decisions at every turn. Regardless, she said they are extremely happy to be able to operate in a legal manner again, and are booked seven days a week to catch up on clients who have been waiting to have work done.
“This will be a difficult time for us to keep up with as we can only work on two to maybe three clients a day,” Shandick said, adding tattoo shops now have “higher standards of intermittent cleaning procedures even though we were already performing above Texas state standards before any of this began.”
Local hair salon owner Charity Ceballos said she is also excited to see the economy reopen, but is conflicted about masks and gloves ability to deter the spread of COVID-19.
Ceballos wears a mask and sanitizes thoroughly for her salon and takes her temperature daily, but chooses not to wear a mask in public.
“I’m too extroverted for quarantine life,” Ceballos said. “And we have kids that we need to provide for and bills need to be paid. Staying isolated is not what we are meant to do forever.”
Businesses across the city who are opening for the first time since COVID-19 precautions led to them closing their doors are practicing additional safety measures such as screenings of customers and staff, masks, gloves, increased sanitation and social distancing achieved by requiring appointments rather than serving walk-in customers.
