Pets are cute, but they can also be expensive. If you already own a cat or dog, you know how quickly the cost for food, upkeep and annual vet visits adds up.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates the annual cost of owning a dog averages as much as $1,843.
The website thesprucepets.com calculates the basic cost of owning a dog between $1,400 to $4,300 per year including food, routine veterinarian care and medications.
Those calculations don’t even include emergencies like surgeries, long-term treatments or accidents.
For many pet owners, insurances promise peace of mind by helping to keep standard costs down and stepping in when unexpected expenses arise.
But whether or not pet insurance is worth it depends on each individual case – and also the kind of pet you own.
To understand pet insurances and make the right choice, it is also important to understand that they can differ in many aspects. Like plans in the human world, pet insurances offer a variety of plans.
“There are several plans available through pet insurance companies,” said Denise Brown, receptionist at the Stagecoach Pet Hospital in Killeen. “Most pet insurance providers offer coverage for accidents, illness and hereditary conditions. Pet owners should know what they want the insurance to cover before getting a plan.”
While illness plans pay off when an animal gets sick including conditions like diabetes, cancer or parvo treatments, wellness plans cover the costs for regular checkups.
“Wellness plans would include vaccines, exams, monthly prevention, spay/neuters, yearly dental cleanings, possibly prescription pet food and anything that would keep a pet healthy,” Brown said.
Accident plans on the other hand step in when an animal gets hurt, by instance by a car. Some insurances also offer combination plans.
So before choosing a specific plan, pet owners should do their homework.
“Some treatments for injuries and illnesses can really cause financial strain,” Brown said. “Insurance is definitely worth it if you choose a plan that will benefit and cover what you need.”
In order to know which plan to choose, it is also important to consider breed and age of each animal.
“Certain breeds of animals are predisposed to illnesses that can become costly to treat,” Brown said.
Unlike common medical plans, pet insurances usually don’t work with in-network or out-of-network providers and most licensed veterinarians accept all plans.
However, preexisting and certain hereditary conditions are typically not covered.
“If the owner has pet insurance from an early age of the pet then there would be no pre-existing conditions that would prevent the insurance company from paying,” Brown said.
A small detail that can make a big difference considering the costs of owning a pet.
However, Brown points out that medical costs for pets can greatly vary.
“If you have a healthy pet and only need to do yearly vaccines and heartworm/flea& tick prevention, then the cost is going to be greatly decreased than a pet who has diabetes, thyroid conditions, heartworms and a multitude of other illnesses or diseases,” she said.
According to data from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association, pet owners can except to pay a monthly average of $50 for dogs and $30 for cats for plans that cover accidents and illnesses.
However, prices and coverage vary by species and breed as well as location and insurance company.
Alex Hamilton lives with her three dogs in Killeen. While she used to own pet insurances in the past, she ultimately canceled her plans.
“My dogs never needed any major surgery, knock on wood, and that’s when it comes in handy the most,” she said.
One of the reasons she decided to take the route without health insurance was the military discounts many veterinarians offer in the greater Killeen-Fort Hood area.
“Most places give you a discount if you are military already so it just didn’t make sense for us to keep paying for it,” she said.
