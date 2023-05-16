HARKER HEIGHTS — Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy’s is preparing for its opening in Harker Heights, and began hiring employees on Monday.

The new Chuy’s location was announced in March of last year, and since then, construction on the new building has progressed at 700 W. Central Texas Expressway, between Seton Medical Center and Sam’s Club. It is scheduled to open in late June.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

