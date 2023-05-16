HARKER HEIGHTS — Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy’s is preparing for its opening in Harker Heights, and began hiring employees on Monday.
The new Chuy’s location was announced in March of last year, and since then, construction on the new building has progressed at 700 W. Central Texas Expressway, between Seton Medical Center and Sam’s Club. It is scheduled to open in late June.
Monday was the restaurant’s first day of hiring and that went really well, according to the restaurant’s leadership.
“We are so excited to be here, I’ve had a great turnout of applicants so far,” said Jennifer Reid, the general manager. “I think that word of mouth has really got out there, and every applicant I’ve called for an interview has been really excited.”
Chuy’s, a popular Tex-Mex restaurant founded in Austin decades ago, is planning on hiring around 100 employees for the Harker Heights location.
Reid said she had over 70 applicants on Monday, and is booked the next two days with interviews. They are looking for full- and part-time employees who can fill the roles of managers, servers, hosts, bussers, bartenders and to-go staff, according to the restaurant.
The restaurant was founded in 1982 in Austin with the reputation of selling authentic Tex-Mex food in an atmosphere filled with color and personality. The menu offers family recipes from south Texas, New Mexico and Mexican border towns, all made with fresh ingredients.
“You’ll love working for Chuy’s. We pride ourselves in having the friendliest employees in the world, so we are going to take our time to find the right people to serve our customers here. We only have three rules at Chuy’s, and Rule #3 is HAVE FUN!,” Reid said in an email to the Herald.
Job applicants can go to chuys.com/careers and fill out the application online or apply in person at the hiring trailer adjacent to the restaurant.
