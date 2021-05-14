COPPERAS COVE — Customers were lined up in the drive-through and at the pickup window Friday for the first of a two-day grand opening for Simply Good Burgers, a business that expanded from its beginnings last year as a food truck in Killeen.
One walk-up customer, Jared Phillips, said he and his wife are moving here from Texarkana, and he decided to get some lunch while washing clothes at the laundromat across the street.
“My son is retiring from the military and he mentioned this was about to open, so while I was letting my clothes dry, I thought I’d walk over and get a bite to eat,” said Phillips, who normally favors the burgers at Wendy’s. “It looks like a very simple, good menu. I just got a hamburger, no fries or anything. It should be good.”
Located at 301 E. Business Highway 190, the restaurant occupies the former drive-through location for El Corral, a Mexican restaurant that relocated nearby. There are picnic tables and chairs on the patio area for customers who want to sit and eat.
Sabrina Hebert, one of the owners, said the grand opening was going well. There was a 10-person crew on hand for the grand opening, which continues today. The food truck in Killeen remains open for business, with the new Cove location operating from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“So far, everything is going great,” Hebert said. “As you can see, we’re very busy. We make everything fresh to order. Customers are excited, so we’re excited.”
