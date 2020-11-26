A small business vendor fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in north Killeen.
The vendors will be in the parking lot near the Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge at 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Shopping, drinks and prizes will be available to all who attend the event, which is free and open to the public, according to the event organizers.
Those interested can call 254-415-8800 for more information.
