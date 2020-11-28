A few businesses showed up for Small Business Saturday at the Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge at 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen Saturday.
“Normally Small Business Saturday’s are hosted from different chambers and commerces throughout the city,” said Jessica Tolbert, event organizer. “A lot of businesses aren’t part of the chamber and so the reason I developed this event was so that the businesses who aren’t a part of the chamber can still celebrate themselves at a bigger scale.”
Tolbert said her goal is to try to get as many small businesses to be part of the event,
“I host three events a year,” she said. “There is supposed to be 15 vendors that had signed up, from Mary Kay, a cleaning company to Scentsy. All of the businesses here are local.”
The event drew very few people and vendors to the event, Tolbert said she thinks COVID played a part.
“Online you can see I had 15 vendors that were signed up to actually show up and I think the weather last night scared a couple away,” she said. “When people aren’t familiar with the space that you are having the event in it kind of pushes people away. I think if I had it at the Killeen Civic Center they might be more inclined. I strategically planned for this to be held in a small business.”
Kendra Davis, owner of We Clean It Custodial Services LLC. was one of the vendors who showed up to the event.
“I came out here to support small businesses in the area,” she said.
“Small businesses have taken a hit because of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Davis, adding she wants to “promote my businesses which is a new start up in the area.”
James Lillian, a Killeen resident said he came out to support small businesses.
“I was listening to my Alexa this morning with the news,” he said. “They were saying small businesses were suffering because of the online sales like the other businesses are doing so I thought I would come out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.