Representatives from Smile Doctors Braces in Harker Heights were all smiles after being honored with the Large Business of the Year award by the Heights Chamber of Commerce at the annual banquet and ceremony last week.
“We were extremely surprised and so grateful to be recognized,” said Brittany Harris, the community engagement representative from Smile Doctors Braces. She said they had initially purchased three seats but the chamber suggested getting a table at Monday’s banquet instead. “I knew something was up but being given this award far exceeded our expectations.”
Their smiles were borne out of a place of more than just being handed an award, however.
“Love. Love is the foundation of everything we do at Smile Doctors,” Harris said. “We want to create a fun, loving, safe environment for all our patients.”
Getting braces is not known as the most fun experience, but Smile Doctors is not a typical dental office.
“From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with warmth and love,” Harris said.
One of the team exercises, using a Bible verse that most folks know, is meant to encourage that spirit.
“Smile Doctors is patient, Smile Doctors is kind, it does not envy, it does not boast, and Smile Doctors will not fail,” Harris said. “When we encounter adversity, we pride ourselves in being kind, choosing love and doing the right thing even when no one is looking.”
Recipients of chamber awards have to show their community spirit. Smile Doctors participates in events, sponsorships, outreach and volunteer efforts, including the Frosted Mug Run & Run Series, the Harker Heights Food, Wine & Brew Fest, and their Smiles from the Heart Program that helps make orthodontic treatment more accessible to families.
“We’re fortunate to be given a large platform to make a difference in as many lives as we can,” Harris said. “Harker Heights has a unique culture in which every business, big or small, supports each other. Thanks to the close proximity of Fort Hood, we encounter remarkable people from all walks of life and we’re able to share moments and memories with them.”
But the business world is not without its challenges.
“We’re in an industry that’s growing at a staggering rate, so there’s plenty of competition in the market for straightening smiles,” Harris said. “We’re grateful for the competition because it motivates us to grow in our craft and create the ultimate patient experience. Besides, there’s no such thing as too many beautiful smiles.”
The cost of orthodontic treatment sometimes is not covered by insurance, but Harris said the costs are reasonable with no hidden fees.
Smile Doctors was chosen because of its “people first” culture. “This creates a fun-loving, contagious environment with positive interaction that inspires all of us,” said Eric Shephard, the banquet’s master of ceremonies, when the award was presented.
Smile Doctors Braces is at 300 Morgan Street in Heights. Call 254-526-8666 or visit their website at www.orthodontist.smiledoctors.com/tx/harker-heights to learn more or to schedule an appointment.
