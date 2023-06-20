Texas Roadhouse

Killeen Fire Department personnel respond to a ventilation issue at Texas Roadhouse at 3709 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen on Monday, June 19, 2023. Smoke filled the restaurant and Texas Roadhouse closed for the remainder of the evening.

 Alison Frank | Herald

A ventilation issue caused a popular steak restaurant in Killeen to close early Monday.

The problem caused smoke throughout the inside of Texas Raodhouse, 3709 E. Central Texas Expressway, around 6 p.m. Monday.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.