A ventilation issue caused a popular steak restaurant in Killeen to close early Monday.
The problem caused smoke throughout the inside of Texas Raodhouse, 3709 E. Central Texas Expressway, around 6 p.m. Monday.
The Killeen Fire Department also responded.
The restaurant is expected to open back up Tuesday.
“We have maintenance here now looking at it,” a manager at the steakhouse said Tuesday morning.
She said the restaurant is expecting to open back at its normal opening time, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
