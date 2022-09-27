Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, at 1103 S. Fort Hood St., opened Tuesday. Featured front and third from the left is Cristina Quiroz, the franchisee for the Harker Heights and Killeen locations.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Tropical Smoothie Cafe cut the ribbon on its newest building Tuesday in a ceremony attended by the Killeen Chamber of Commerce and members of the public, as well as the store’s mascot, a 6-foot tall walking smoothie.

The smoothie joint at 1103 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen, is part of a national franchise. The local franchise owner, who also owns a location in Harker Heights, is Cristina Quiroz.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

