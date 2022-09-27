Tropical Smoothie Cafe cut the ribbon on its newest building Tuesday in a ceremony attended by the Killeen Chamber of Commerce and members of the public, as well as the store’s mascot, a 6-foot tall walking smoothie.
The smoothie joint at 1103 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen, is part of a national franchise. The local franchise owner, who also owns a location in Harker Heights, is Cristina Quiroz.
“We’re just really passionate about bringing healthier options to the area for eating,” she said.
Quiroz said her work in commercial development brought her contact with the franchise — from there, the franchisee said she fell in love with the concept.
“I loved everything about it,” she said. “We’re military, and when we moved down here there really wasn’t anything healthy for us.”
The location serves smoothies and juice, as well as made-to-order flatbreads, wraps, sandwiches, quesadillas and bowls. According to a news release, the franchise believes “using real fruits, veggies and juices just taste better.”
Quiroz doesn’t plan on slowing down, however, and said that a third location is expected to open in Temple within the next six months.
“When our only location was in Harker Heights, we’d get people driving all the way from Copperas Cove,” she said. “There’s a huge demand for fresh, healthy products in Central Texas and we hope to fill it.”
The location is holding an opening deal for those willing to download the cafe’s mobile app as well as a buy-one get-one free deal, Quiroz said,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.