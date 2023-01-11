The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing a nationwide system outage, which has affected at least two flight times at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, according to city officials.
As of Wednesday morning, the FAA says flights are resuming slowly across the country, following an overnight outage to a system that provides safety information to flight crews, Killeen officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. The FAA has lifted the ground stop, but the first two flights at the local airport will be delayed.
