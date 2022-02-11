It can be said that a person with a briefcase and a smile can steal more money than a man with a handgun and a snarl; so, does the law treat such cases differently?
Locals have been asking such questions since the Herald’s story article earlier this week about a Killeen man who has been ordered by a justice of the peace to pay more than $18,000 to two people who invested in his consignment shoe store business but were never repaid.
“Scammed or just made a poor investment?” commented one person on Facebook regarding the Herald’s previous story.
On Jan. 12, Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke ruled that Cedric Brian Ellington will have to pay Sean Beckford the $15,000, that Beckford had invested into Ellington’s shoe shop on Gray Street in downtown Killeen. The name of the business is Backdoor Kickz, and Ellington also does business online.
Beckford told the Herald that Ellington promised part-ownership and weekly returns that never materialized.
In a separate case heard on the same day, Cooke ruled that Ellington will have to pay Monique Maloney the $3,080 that she loaned him for his shoe business venture and that he did not repay.
Ellington did not appear for either person’s hearing in small claims court last month and he did not appeal the JP’s ruling.
The shoe store was still open on Thursday.
A ‘civil matter’ or a felony theft?
The only court cases in Bell County involving Ellington have been in small claims court, where there are two active small-claims cases filed against Ellington: one dates back to April 25, 2018, and the other was filed on Jan. 19.
No cases have been filed against Ellington in misdemeanor court, according to the county attorney’s office. Bell County court records show no felony charges against Ellington.
When Beckford, of New Jersey, and Maloney, of Michigan, visited the Killeen Police Department to file theft reports, they told the Herald that KPD indicated it was not a criminal matter.
Beckford said that he contacted KPD twice. The second time, the case was given to a detective who later closed the case because it was “a civil matter,” Beckford said.
“I thought it was absolutely ridiculous,” Beckford said. “It seems unfair and unjust. It’s an obvious crime and a detective needs to look into it. Ellington has done this to countless people over the years and he’s gotten away with it. KPD needs to take this seriously.”
A request for comment to Ellington was not returned.
Maloney, who is in the Army, cannot help but to see the situation like a soldier: directly, honestly and plainly.
“If I sign a contract with a loan company, in which I promise to pay them back a certain amount of money, and I don’t repay the loan, they can file charges on me,” she said. “This is no different: these were loans and investments with a promise to pay and that’s never happened with a lot of us. Personal loans should be dealt with under the same standard of the law.”
Like Beckford, Maloney made a couple of trips to KPD headquarters.
“I went back after I filed the (small claims court) lawsuit and they said a detective would call me but no one did,” Maloney said. “KPD is taking tax dollars to uphold the law.”
A KPD spokeswoman said that the matter was investigated and closed by the department.
“Through the investigation, it was determined to be a civil matter between the business and its investor(s),” said Ofelia Miramontez, on Friday. “This case was closed as unfounded as it was not a criminal matter.”
Because a theft of $2,500 or more is a felony under the Texas Penal Code, the Herald contacted Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza to find out how his office would handle a case involving allegations such as those that have been made against Ellington and if the DA’s office would open its own investigation if KPD did not present a case for review. Garza did not answer the Herald’s questions by press time.
