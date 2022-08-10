Southstar Bank in Harker Heights is inviting the public out to “August Business After Hours” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The “Business After Hours” events “are a great way to meet and connect with fellow Chamber members,” the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce said in a news release Wednesday.
The event, hosted at the bank, 905 E. FM 2410, is free and includes free food and drink, and will feature a DJ and door prizes.
“The goal is for members to network, connect and socialize while also learning about each other’s businesses and what makes them special to our community in a casual business atmosphere,” the release said.
