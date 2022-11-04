More than 50 people attended Friday’s grand opening of a new mixed-use studio and event space that Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King hopes will become a beacon of change for the city’s downtown district.

“To see a new business open downtown that will meet the needs of our youth and more is a powerful statement,” she said at the event. “After being on the City Council for six years, I get to finally see all these projects come to fruition.”

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.