More than 50 people attended Friday’s grand opening of a new mixed-use studio and event space that Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King hopes will become a beacon of change for the city’s downtown district.
“To see a new business open downtown that will meet the needs of our youth and more is a powerful statement,” she said at the event. “After being on the City Council for six years, I get to finally see all these projects come to fruition.”
Space Create, which occupies two buildings at 207 W. Avenue D behind the city’s utilities building, offers a podcasting room, a recording studio, several mixed-use rooms and a space large enough for a formal dinner behind the primary building.
The business is owned by Toni Ringgold, who thanked her father, her business coach and a plethora of supporters that included city of Killeen staff and Verabank, who approved her loan to purchase the buildings Space Create occupy.
“Let’s talk about being a woman of color, a single mom, never owned commercial building; for them to say, ‘say less,’” Ringgold said to the crowd as she fought back tears. “What we have to understand about community is that it takes all of us.”
The studio was largely made possible by a $128,578 City of Killeen grant from the American Rescue Plan Act funding that allowed Ringgold to make the deposit to purchase the building in downtown Killeen and renovate it.
“I have the check hanging up in my office, and it’s not to brag or to boast, but because if I’m ever down I can look up and remember that, at one time, someone believed in me,” she said.
A block party will be held Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the business to celebrate its opening. The studio will be fully open on Monday.
Regular hours of operation for Space Create are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Space Create is closed on Sundays.
