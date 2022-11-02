Space Create

Space Create, a new talent studio, is holding its grand opening in early November. Once open, the studio will offer spaces for music lessons, podcasting, recording and other amenities.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Space Create is hosting a two-day opening event, starting Friday at noon.

The weekend festivities will start with a speech from Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, and will be followed by a ribbon cutting and tours of the multi-purpose venue located at 207 W. Avenue D in Killeen.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.