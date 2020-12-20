As Christmas approaches, budgets and financial planning can frequently take a backseat to last-minute shopping for festivities and spoiling loved ones.
Peter Beronio, a local certified financial planner, encourages people to set practical financial goals and stick to their plans, in spite of how enticing spending during the holidays becomes.
“Budgeting is one of those funny things that is so important to do, but still, no one wants to do it,” Beronio said. “It can be a great exercise in futility if the budget is not followed — but a great exercise nonetheless.”
The first step to a good budget is understanding how much money is coming in, and how much money is going out, he said.
“It doesn’t matter how much one brings in if you spend more than that,” Beronio said. “Spending — and saving — on purpose will always outperform doing these things haphazardly. Budget before spending, not while you spend.”
While the time-tested envelope system works well, but even if it’s just an organized way of looking at checking and savings and investment accounts, that’s a start, Beronio said.
Beronio encourages consumers to think about short-term goals within the context of overall goals.
“Will this TV, this holiday season, this jet-ski, this car or this trip have detrimental effects on my retirement?” Beronio said. “It’s hard to think about these things — especially when we are young — but the earlier you start, the more likely you will find yourself meeting your long-term goals and finding your path to a comfortable retirement.”
Retirement can be a 20-, 30-, 40- or 50-year goal, he said, and providing for oneself in any of those years is a challenge and must be planned for.
When it comes to saving money, consumers should be aware of scams and deals that seem too good to be true, Beronio said.
“Any interest rate charged will increase the price of goods — exponentially in some cases,” Beronio said. “If you pay enough interest on a purchase, that item can end up costing you three times the amount you agreed to pay at the register, or online, as the case may be.”
Carrying revolving debt balances can be the death of a savings plan, he said.
“Don’t let a $500 television cost you $2,000,” Beronio said. “Save up for the $2,000 television. Or better yet, save up for the $500 television — and save the $1,500 for retirement.”
Credit cards can be a convenience item, but instead, they become a crippling suffocation on cash flow, which can impact long-term goals in ways that can be devastating, Beronio warned.
Mason Miranda, a credit industry specialist with Credit Card Insider, shared common blunders consumers make when looking at sales and credit card offers.
“Three major mistakes consumers make are: not taking the time to learn what deferred interest actually is; not reading the terms behind the offer; and not meeting the terms of the offer — resulting in more money paid,” Miranda said.
For example, an offer of deferred interest is when an individual accrues interest on an account, but don’t have to pay that interest for a period of time, Miranda said. “The interest is delayed until the end of the offer period,” Miranda said. “Keep in mind that this is different from a 0 percent annual percentage rate offer.”
If there is no APR, interest doesn’t accrue, compared to a deferred interest, which must be paid at the end of the period if the balance isn’t fully paid.
Deferred interest can work well for consumers that pay off their balance before the end of the offer period, Miranda said. By doing so, you essentially enjoy a free loan without interest, he said
“If you fail to meet their requirements, you could end up paying more than originally expected,” Miranda said. “Paying off the balance before the end of the period, you can often enjoy an interest-free financing offer. However, by not paying off the balance, you’ll pay the accrued interest on top of any other interest that builds up afterward.”
Miranda encourages people to read all the find print and understand everything about the offer prior to applying for credit.
“This principal goes for anything finance or credit card related,” Miranda said. “Credit cards get a bad reputation because of high interest rates, but in the end, the problem comes when people don’t pay off their monthly balances.”
Regularly paying the monthly balance will improve credit scores while avoiding interest completely, he said.
More tips for managing credit are available on the credit card insider website at www.creditcardinsider.com
Ultimately, living within your means is crucial for financial success, Miranda agreed.
“Without a budget, it can be difficult to manage your finances, and make sure you’re only spending what you can afford,” Miranda agreed.
For his personal budget, Miranda said he and his wife keep track of where money goes from week to week through a simple and free financial app, and makes changes the following month to be sure they doesn’t overspend.
“It takes some time, but it’s worth it to make sure we can save for fun things like travel, presents or spontaneous outings,” Miranda said. “Being consistent with our budget also takes a lot of the stress away that often accompanies money.”
For those who are already working their way back out of serious debt, there are still options and help available.
Texas Debt Consolidation website provides a general guideline to gauge the seriousness of the amount of debt an individual has, comparing the debts due to incoming funds available.
For an income of $2,296 monthly, less than 36 percent of the paycheck covering debts of $827 or less is best according to the website. If the debt to income is at 36 to 43 percent for the same income bracket with a debt of $987 or less, that is also fine, according to the website.
When the debt to income ratio reaches 43 to 50 percent of earnings, and debt is from $987 to $1,148, the debt has reached a problematic level, according to the website. And Texas Debt Consolidation recommends seeking assistance if a person making $2,296 monthly has debt payments valued at more than 50 percent of their income, or if the debt is more than $1,148.
“Debt management plans are practically interchangeable with credit counseling,” according to the Texas Debt Consolidation website. “If you enroll in a debt management plan, your Killeen, Texas credit counselor may be able to work out lower interest levels and better terms from your credit card companies.”
A single monthly check would be given to the credit counselor, and they would post the appropriate percentages to the creditors.
Erin Shank and Money Management International, each located at 1171 E. Central Teas Expressway, and Money Management International at 2205 Carousel Drive are local credit counseling agencies.
Beronio encourages consumers to plan ahead rather than groping for understanding in the aftermath of a spending spree.
“Think about your purchases, and how to pay for them well before the checkout counter,” Beronio said. “A battle plan for Christmas spending — or travel, or birthdays, or anything really — is the best way to approach the money you know you’re going to spend. Write it down and make a plan.”
No matter what the circumstances, Beronio said he would never espouse to save all your discretionary income — but all too often people spend their “extra” money — and more.
“Thinking clearly about the future is a hard job,” Beronio said. “Talk to a professional, start a savings account, start an investment account, pay off credit cards, and don’t forget the love you share in the smallest gifts will outweigh any amount of credit card debt that purchased the big gift.”
Passing sound financial practices and meaningful gifting practices on to the next generation will be the most rewarding gift of all, he said.
