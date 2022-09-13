The Killeen Mall is about to get a bit spookier.
Spirit Halloween, a national Halloween-themed costume retailer, is set to open in the Killeen Mall at 2100 S. W.S. Young Drive later this week, mall officials confirmed Tuesday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Killeen Mall is about to get a bit spookier.
Spirit Halloween, a national Halloween-themed costume retailer, is set to open in the Killeen Mall at 2100 S. W.S. Young Drive later this week, mall officials confirmed Tuesday.
“The projected opening date is Saturday,” Killeen Mall Marketing Director Jessica Quigley said.
The storefront was previously held by “specialty store” Denim Studio, Quigley said. However, the store’s contract ended in April, making room for another retailer.
Spirit Halloween’s Killeen location was previously located at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway, which now houses Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, set to open next month.
A seasonal store, Spirit Halloween sells costumes, decorations, props and pop culture items.
Spirit Halloween will be open until Nov. 2, Quigley said.
The mall is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Spirit Halloween also has a location in Market Heights in Harker Heights.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Reporter, general assignment
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.