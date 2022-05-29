Lucky Ducky Sports Cards and Collectibles in Killeen is a new collectibles shop that will sell sports cards and memorabilia, Pokemon cards, toy race car race cars and more once it opens.
“I’ve been collecting for years and when I first moved out to Killeen there were no sports card shops,” store owner Charles Goodwin. “I would have to buy things from either Dollar General or Walmart or I would have to go to Copperas Cove. I knew there was a need for this here and I have a lot of collector friends, too, who were encouraging me to do this.”
Before opening the store, Goodwin sold collectibles on eBay and grew his collection at the same time.
For Goodwin, collectibles and sports cards remind him of his childhood.
“For me sports cards is a way to connect with the players I see on TV. That’s how I started my collection,” he said. “There was a collectibles shop by my house growing up that really inspired me to open this shop. Every day after school my brother and I would go to that shop and open cards to see what we got.”
Customers can even bring in old sports cards or Pokemon cards to trade for new packs.
“We like to make a big deal of the buy, sell, trade experience,” Goodwin said. “Our customers can purchase our items online but I want our customers to get the same experience I had trading collectibles as a child.”
The store had planned to open on May 12 but suffered a break-in and lost an entire case of vintage baseball cards and mint coins. The total amount of revenue lost was unavailable.
Goodwin is currently trying to recover from the break-in but plans to have a grand opening on June 7.
The store will have two promotions for the grand opening. The owner will be giving out a “kids pack” lunch box with playing cards, car protectors and more goodies to the first 50 kids who come to the store. The store will has have 20% off the entire store that day only.
“Everybody likes to trade something. As far as collectibles, we try to have a little bit of everything,” Goodwin said.
The store is located near Ellison High school at 3507 West Trimmier Road, suite D and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
To learn more about Lucky Ducky Sports Cards and the collectibles they sell, call 254-226-3391 or go to https://luckyduckysportscards.com/.
