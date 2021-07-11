Sunday was the last day to get out and enjoy the annual Spring Ho Festival in Lampasas.
Vendors set up stalls in W.M. Brook Park by the river walk, as patrons shopped at the many local businesses that participated in this year’s fling.
The festival, which began in 1972, was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but resumed this year with vendors, rides, food, concerts and more. Saturday featured a grand parade through town.
Arts and crafts took center stage Sunday in the park and along the historic square.
From 1 to 4 p.m., people were able to stop by the Lampasas County Museum to review the 50-year history of the Spring Ho Festival.
There was plenty of jazz music, cool cars to look at, food trucks and Merritt Roman’s Rock Collection, which can be seen at the Merrtit Rock and Mineral Museum on Live Oak Street.
Events were hosted by the Lampasas Heritage Foundation.
