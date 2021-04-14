The Starbucks in Harker Heights has gone down to limited hours during the week as a result of short staffing, a worker at the store said.
A piece of paper was taped to the door of the Starbucks on Tuesday showing the shop’s new hours.
The shop, 100 E. Central Texas Expressway, will now be open from 3:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
On Monday, the Herald was sent a photo from the same Starbucks with a sign on the door saying the store was temporarily closed.
