After it closed five years ago, a Killeen nightclub is returning to its former building at the corner of Elms Road and Fort Hood Street.
Starlite Station is returning to 3310 S. Fort Hood St., the former home of Club Tabu.
Starlite is hosting a “We’re Back” party from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday. Admission to the party is free with donations of items for a fundraiser.
It will be the club’s first night to open since it closed in 2015.
Friday's party will include 12 bars, an outdoor patio, free barbecue and door prizes.
Starlite Station was in Killeen from 2005 to 2015, said Basel Maaz, a manager/officer for the club.
“We are bringing the country music back to Killeen. We are back by public demand,” Maaz said.
Country duo Thompson Square and up-and-coming artist JJ Brown will be performing live at the club on Feb. 21. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.
The club began in Killeen as 440 Light Co. in the 1970s, according to the club’s website, and became City Lights in the 1980s. As county-western became mainstream, the club became Sam’s Station Club before Starlite Station came along in 2005.
The property value of the building is $760,803, according to the Bell County Appraisal District website. The building is 19,494 square feet.
In 2014, the club made headlines because of an arson case. A then Fort Hood soldier, Jacob H. Lugmayer, was sentenced to six years of deferred probation because of a series of fires that were set at the club. The fires damaged the manager’s office and other areas in the facility, according to a statement from the Killeen Police Department at the time.
After it closed, the building became different clubs, including Tabu, over the last five years.
To attend the free party Friday, the club is asking for the following donations, which will go to a local nonprofit organization:
The list includes:
- Body wash
- Bar soaps
- Men’s deodorant
- Lady’s deodorant
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Boys or mens underwear
- Girls or womens underwear
- Socks
- Baby wipes
- Kleenex
- Laundry detergent
