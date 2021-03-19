State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, read a resolution Friday with the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce highlighting Texas Black Business Week, an annual business networking event hosted by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.
Ronnie Russell, the founder and president of the Black Chamber of Commerce, spoke on what it meant for Buckley to recognize Texas Black Business Week with a state resolution.
“At first, Mayor Segarra blessed off on it. We had a local proclamation with Mayor Segarra here in Killeen and we also had a local proclamation signed by the mayor of Nolanville in 2016. But now it has expanded from a local level to a state level recognition about Texas Black Business Week and it’s just gonna grow,” Russell said.
Buckley then expressed why he felt the desire to come to Killeen and read the resolution for the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.
“I think what you see that has occurred with the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce is something organic that grew in this community and something that I have seen over the years just how much good work they did,” Buckley said. “The founding of Texas Black Business Week grew out of this organization and so I just wanted to honor them because that is something that is homegrown.”
Texas Black Business Week began in 2016 and is held annually in the second week of February.
