Four Killeen locations were selling gas Monday at the lowest price in the city, at $1.69 a gallon, according to Gasbuddy.com.
These include the H-E-B locations at 2511 Trimmier Road and 1101 Stan Schlueter Lane, and the Walmart locations at 1380 Lowes Blvd. and 3801 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Texas gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $1.90 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 6.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 60.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
On Monday, for Harker Heights, the lowest price reported was at Sam’s Club, at 600 West Central Texas Expressway, at $1.63 per gallon.
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA, at 2712 E. U.S. 190, Exxon at 7-Eleven at 2411 E. US-190 and the 7-Eleven at 501 N. 1st Street and Washington Avenue were all selling at $1.82 per gallon.
Fort Hood’s lowest reported price was at AAFES, at Warrior Way and Martin Drive, at $1.69.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.39 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $2.69 per gallon, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen two cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.18 per gallon. The national average is up 5.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 58.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
