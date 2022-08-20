H-E-B, the state’s largest private employer, will host a one-day hiring event with a career fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23 at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas, including the Killeen area.
This event is geared to help fill open full- and part-time positions at the store level. For the retailer’s largest ever one-day hiring event, H-E-B will provide on-the-spot interviews at each location.
