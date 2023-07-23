Oasis

Oasis, a grocery store based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is in talks with Killeen about opening a store in north Killeen.

Local residents are hungry for a major grocery store in north Killeen and City Council members have said getting one is a priority, but details about a potential project remain fuzzy.

Oasis Fresh Market, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is in talks with the city to open up a store in Killeen, but some council members are asking for a more concrete commitment from the store, and residents are clamoring for information.

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Killeen is one

As of May 2022, the 1,221 active Texas municipalities include 970 cities, 228 towns, and 23 villages. These designations are determined by Census Bureau requirements based on state statutes and may not match a municipality's self-reported designation.

...

Bottom line, if one believes Killeen is a food desert, or has abandoned YOU, you're free to relocate to any of hundreds of thousands cities located in any of the 49 other US states and half dozen or so territories.

...

Heck, with that US Passport you're likely to be welcomed in at least 100 other civilized nations.

...

Bottom line, if you're unhappy in Killeen, no one is forcing you stay.

Jonathan

Thuginsignificant, it's not a problem for me, I have means to go anywhere in the city.

Jonathan

I'd still have to go across I14 to get to a pharmacy or bank. I can't get rental assistance or an emergency food locker at the market South of I14. Those are two vital components for me, as a north side resident. I'm with Amazon, UPS, FedEx medication delivery. Will residents at least have access to medication pickup access from the market? What even a "Cadillac ATM" to perform banking/credit union transactions? I don't see those values included in the current configuration. Also, those who would benefit from these amenities, may have distance from these amenities from depending on the market vicinity of Arbor of Hope, an additional public transportation encumbrance may be gained. I also agree with councilmembers who pressed the gentleman on Oasis Market skin in the game. I'm still waiting for the additional supporting streams of revenue from the city's venture with Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter.

don76550

And how long would it take for the Killeen thugs to run it out of business?

Jonathan

That's an a priori question that we need an answer for.

Jonathan

In what I've seen, markets established in food deserts typically degrade into dens of debouchary, bankrupt of the purposes the markets were placed for. Look what's transpired in markets located in food deserts since 2020 and the civil unrest that followed.

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Amen....

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Can't say precisely, but Killeen seems to chase away the good, while attracting the bad.

