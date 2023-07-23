Local residents are hungry for a major grocery store in north Killeen and City Council members have said getting one is a priority, but details about a potential project remain fuzzy.
Oasis Fresh Market, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is in talks with the city to open up a store in Killeen, but some council members are asking for a more concrete commitment from the store, and residents are clamoring for information.
North Killeen has been considered a food desert since H-E-B and IGA left the area in 2019, resulting in residents in the area no longer having a major grocery store.
Gabriel Montalvo, a north Killeen resident who ran for City Council in District 1 in the last election, said residents there were keeping a close eye on the progress of the store.
“We’re hoping construction can start as soon as possible,” Montalvo said Thursday.
He said the city of Killeen has done an “excellent job” in advocating for the grocery store and setting up a fund toward it. He believes the City Council is doing everything it can.
“But a lot of the residents want to see construction start,” Montalvo said. “We’re a little confused about what comes next and when it’s going to start, and the big thing is when are they going to come for a site visit.”
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez told the Herald Thursday that the city had already completed its market feasibility study and that the other part still needing to be completed was the construction feasibility study.
“They had a town hall presentation,” Gonzalez said of Oasis Fresh Market. She said the city is now waiting for action from either Ronnie Russell of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce — who is acting as a liaison for Oasis Fresh Market in Killeen — or Oasis Fresh Market itself.
Russell said at the Tuesday council meeting that the Oasis Fresh Market was now officially a vendor of the city of Killeen.
He said there was a meeting about the construction feasibility study, which would determine how much construction would cost, and that the remaining balance of the grocery fund initiative would help pre-development for Oasis.
Russell said the funds would “definitely help with a new organization coming into the city.”
He said the $48,000 remaining in the grocery fund — money set aside to help with the food issue in north Killeen — would cover site visits.
The council so far has allocated more than $90,000 to the grocery fund, including some of the remaining $20,328 from American Rescue Plan Act funds — federal dollars for COVID relief — and $70,000 from Killeen Public Facility Corp. funds.
However, the remainder of those funds on Tuesday were reserved for an existing small grocery store in downtown Killeen, pending an assessment, and $5,000 was allocated toward a food program.
Oasis was previously allocated $42,000, which paid for the market feasibility study.
During Tuesday’s meeting, council members questioned Russell, who was speaking during the public comments section, about the project.
Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb asked for a timeline on Oasis Fresh Market moving forward.
Russell said it would depend on how fast it can make an agreement with the city.
“We’re ready and willing to do it,” he responded. “From groundbreaking to grand opening when everything was completed in the city of Tulsa, it took about nine months to build the infrastructure. The grand opening wasn’t complete until month 15 because that’s when you go into filling the grocery store itself.”
However, Councilman Ramon Alvaerez said he didn’t want to tie up funds without Oasis “having skin in the game.”
“I’m absolutely for anything happening locally, especially a grocery store,” Alvarez said at Tuesday’s meeting. “The only thing I don’t see on here, and you guys are probably discussing this amongst yourselves at least, is what does the investment on the part of Oasis look like?”
Russell said he had a meeting with the financial institution. He didn’t directly answer the question, but said they have been “burning the candle from both ends.”
“We have looked at that from that perspective,” Russell said.
The Herald reached out last week to Russell to discuss more on Oasis’ commitment to Killeen. In a brief phone conversation Thursday, Russell said he would come to the newspaper on Friday morning to discuss it, however, he did not show up at the appointed time, and couldn’t be reached later that day.
The concept for the new grocery store, as discussed in a council meeting in May, is for a two-story building with a grocery store on the bottom floor and an emergency food pantry and rental assistance area at the back of the store.
The design also calls for electric vehicle charging ports in the parking lot, an agricultural testing lab and freshly prepared meals offered in a bar-like area in the middle of the store.
While there is no location set, the desired spot for the store is a vacant, 5-acre piece of land near the intersection of 38th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
A.J. Johnson, owner of Oasis Fresh Market, opened the first Oasis in northern Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2021, which itself had been a food desert for more than 14 years.
The Tulsa store is located at the extended area where the infamous 1921 race massacre took place — which was a prominent Black business area and neighbourhood known as Greenwood when a white mob torched it more than a hundred years ago.
Johnson in May attended a Killeen City Council meeting via Zoom, in which he said it would be an honor to be part of the city of Killeen.
“Our motto is ‘more than just groceries, equipping for life,’” Johnson said during the May meeting. “Grocery stores are only part of the solution.”
The Herald also tried to reach Johnson on the phone last week; however, when Johnson did answer, he said he was too busy to talk at the time, and said questions could go to Russell.
Oasis is not the first grocery store to start talks with the city about opening a possible location in north Killeen.
The city and the Killeen Economic Development Corporation were in talks with an unnamed grocery store chain for about two years, but the deal eventually fell through with the proposed 60,000-square-foot grocery store dropping out in 2022.
Councilman Jose Segarra during Tuesday’s meeting made a motion recommending $40,000 funds to be reserved to the Killeen Nutritional Center, a small grocery store in north Killeen.
“They’ve never asked for anything,” Segarra said. “I know that when we went down there at the meeting, the refrigerator had broken down. ... Because this is a grocery store that’s been there throughout all this, that’s been in our community, has been out there doing what they’re supposed to do and never asked for anything.”
“I think it’s just right to just provide something for somebody that’s been here in our community,” he said.
Alvarez amended the motion, attaching $5,000 to a pilot food nutritional program.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King told the Herald Friday that the city needed to do whatever it takes to get a grocery store to north Killeen. She said they owed it to everyone living in north Killeen.
“If it’s feasible to bring it here, we should work towards that objective. And if it isn’t feasible, what’s our Plan B to go after another grocery store?” she said.
(8) comments
Killeen is one
As of May 2022, the 1,221 active Texas municipalities include 970 cities, 228 towns, and 23 villages. These designations are determined by Census Bureau requirements based on state statutes and may not match a municipality's self-reported designation.
...
Bottom line, if one believes Killeen is a food desert, or has abandoned YOU, you're free to relocate to any of hundreds of thousands cities located in any of the 49 other US states and half dozen or so territories.
...
Heck, with that US Passport you're likely to be welcomed in at least 100 other civilized nations.
...
Bottom line, if you're unhappy in Killeen, no one is forcing you stay.
Thuginsignificant, it's not a problem for me, I have means to go anywhere in the city.
I'd still have to go across I14 to get to a pharmacy or bank. I can't get rental assistance or an emergency food locker at the market South of I14. Those are two vital components for me, as a north side resident. I'm with Amazon, UPS, FedEx medication delivery. Will residents at least have access to medication pickup access from the market? What even a "Cadillac ATM" to perform banking/credit union transactions? I don't see those values included in the current configuration. Also, those who would benefit from these amenities, may have distance from these amenities from depending on the market vicinity of Arbor of Hope, an additional public transportation encumbrance may be gained. I also agree with councilmembers who pressed the gentleman on Oasis Market skin in the game. I'm still waiting for the additional supporting streams of revenue from the city's venture with Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter.
And how long would it take for the Killeen thugs to run it out of business?
That's an a priori question that we need an answer for.
In what I've seen, markets established in food deserts typically degrade into dens of debouchary, bankrupt of the purposes the markets were placed for. Look what's transpired in markets located in food deserts since 2020 and the civil unrest that followed.
Amen....
Can't say precisely, but Killeen seems to chase away the good, while attracting the bad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.