A local manufacturing company continues to grow and offer construction jobs to qualified local residents during a time when many are being laid off.
Z Modular builds steel structures used for commercial residential construction, according to the director of United States manufacturing, Douglas Henriquez.
With up to 90 percent of the modules completed in-factory, on their website the company boasts a 50 percent faster project completion, less risk of weather delays and less waste.
“We build apartments, we build hotels, we build dormitories, we build assisted living facilities — all those types of residential commercial constructions across the United States and Canada,” Henriquez said. “We have four facilities currently, and we’re still looking to grow.”
In addition to the location in Killeen, Henriquez said the company has locations in Birmingham, Alabama; Chandler, Arizona and Kitchener, Canada.
The way Henriquez manufactures and delivers the steel structures is atypical, Henriquez said.
“It’s a different delivery package to the market entirely,” Henriquez said. “It allows us to increase speed of receipt, and quality of the product. It’s for a 100-year life, not like normal construction where after 50 years you have to start re-looking at it.”
About 75 percent of the manufacturing process is done in North America, Henriquez said. Killeen has been a wonderful home for the company’s latest branch, which became licensed for construction early in 2019, he said.
“We started supporting a project in 2018, the last quarter of the year,” Henriquez said. “That was for the Cheatham Street Flats dormitory in San Marcos, Texas.”
The project was primarily run out of Birmingham, Henriquez said, but the newly acquired location at 710 Swanner Loop in Killen was abile to do light cleanup work and final preparations for the modules to be shipped to the building site.
“That allowed us to start hiring people ahead of real production for the plant,” Henriquez said.
Z Modular has given back to the community by providing jobs for local residents and contributing to the economic structure of Killeen, according to John Crutchfield, president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“The company makes capital investments in their facilities on which they pay taxes,” Crutchfield said. “Their employees earn a salary which they spend locally. The products they manufacture are sold, for the most part, elsewhere. This means, to some extent, they are importing capital into the community which is the definition of economic growth.”
Manufacturers like Z Modular produce the highest return on capital investment that a community can experience, he said.
Crutchfield said he is also looking forward to the continued growth potential of the company — which it has already demonstrated in the two years it has been in Killeen.
Second, Crutchfield said, the company has tremendous growth potential that the city is already seeing demonstrated. The economic impact of Z Modular has grown and will continue to grow over time, he said.
“They are using advanced manufacturing technologies which is a positive testimony to the quality of the workforce they have been able to attract,” Crutchfield said. “This really serves as a demonstration to other manufacturers that the ingredients are here for their success, as well.”
Currently, Z Modular’s Killeen location is working on a project in Midland to provide more than 20 buildings, and the Arizona office is working on another 15 building project for California — and another dormitory project out of the Kitchener location in Canada, he said.
The Killeen location of Z Modular employs between 160 and 180 individuals — and the company is looking to hire to a capacity of 230, Henriquez said.
Z Modular is currently looking for an assortment of construction workers including painters, welders, electricians, people who work with drywall, plummers, forklift drivers, Henriquez said.
“All the trades you can think of in construction,” he added. “HVAC especially — we lost a key person in HVAC that we need to replace.”
All applications are accepted online at https://www.z-modular.com/work-with-us/.
Once the company fills the needed positions in areas across the construction spectrum, Henriquez said Z Modular will only be hiring to replace workers as positions become available.
“Killeen has been great because there’s an excellent people base for workers — for team members in all trades,” Henriquez said. “It also has a great minority base, you get good diversification of people and talent. Also a mature base — a lot of people in their 30s, and that’s a good sign.”
Henriquez said being located near a military base also helps as roughly 22 percent of the company’s workers are military veterans.
Although the manufacturing plant has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, Henriquez said the company is taking extreme precautions to ensure the safety of their workers.
“It’s a continual struggle to be safe,” Henriquez said. “The one advantage that we have is that we require masks and total cleanliness. I believe we’ll be fighting it for years to come — even with the vaccines.”
Henriquez referenced washing stations throughout the facility as well as the availability of antiseptics to keep work areas clean as ways Z Modular has adapted to make prevention of the virus part of business operations.
“We have to be on guard all day long,” Henriquez said. “And we have to change our habits about how we work together, to keep our people safe.”
Crutchfield said Z Modular staff have worked alongside the GKCC and demonstrate professionalism and pride in their work.
“They are a great manufacturing company with a tremendous vision that we are fortunate to have in this community,” Crutchfield said. “We hope that they are here for a long time.”
