What local attributes make Killeen the number-one destination in the nation for first-time homebuyers? Studies show affordability, growth potential, competition and amenities are all key factors.
Researchers at SmartAsset ranked 185 metropolitan areas across the nation, and ranked Killeen at the top of the chart, along with two other Texas housing markets: Wichita Falls and McAllen.
These markets were found to offer the best combination of affordability, available inventory, growth potential, and relaxed competition.
Although Texas had five metro areas ranked in the top 10, the more competitive Illinois housing market offers some of the most affordable prices, with median incomes ranging from 38 to 47.5 percent of the typical home value.
On the other end of the spectrum, California, Oregon, and Massachusetts were ranked as some of the worst markets for first-time homebuyers, according to the SmartAsset study.
To determine affordability, researchers at SmartAsset considered the median sale price of homes to the median income in the area and compared that to national data from Zillow’s median sale price and median income recorded with the U.S. Census Bureau.
The median price of a Killeen home in July was $228,000, according to data from the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors; the median income for the area stood at $63,458 in May, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
With 306 active listings in the month of July, on average, the data shows homes spend about 59 days on the market — with 32 days on the market and 27 days to close.
Although the housing market can be daunting, a steady, less competitive market in a growing community can allow a new homebuyer to get a realistic offer accepted, the SmartAsset stated.
Local Realtor Carla Bennett said Killeen is also attractive to new homebuyers because of the diversity in the amenities available within a short driving distance, even from more rural communities.
“Killeen offers tons of shopping, businesses, and amenities a larger city would offer — even as a smaller town,” Bennet said.
She compared the diversity to a tiny version of New York City: bursting with culture brought in by the military community, and always ready to welcome new residents.
Bennett and her husband were initially attracted to the area as first-time home buyers in 2017. She got her first exposure to the real estate business as a photographer, and then staging homes for marketing. Now Bennett works as a full-time Realtor for Rustic Oak Real Estate, serving Central Texas, including Bell, Williamson, Travis and Coryell counties.
“I have always had a passion for home décor and for people,” Bennett said. “We have bought and sold houses several times and flipped three homes. I love the process and want to help make the process smooth and easy for others.”
Of all the places Bennett sells homes, she said she enjoys pointing new homebuyers to Killeen because there is so much opportunity in the area.
“You get a lot of bang for your buck,” Bennett said. “When it comes to houses and land, it’s still very affordable and there is a lot of inventory as well.”
Whether prospective buyers are in the market for a brand-new build or an older home, Bennett said the prices are competitive compared to surrounding areas.
“Austin obviously is way more expensive, but even like 20 minutes away, homes go up like $100k,” Bennett observed. “I tell people about Killeen because they can get their first home without a high mortgage payment — without overextending themselves — getting a taste of what it is like buying a home, without a high expense.”
With the transient military and university communities, the market is ever changing, offering flexibility and options.
“People are used to selling their houses to military families,” Bennett said. “You can get a lot of bang for your buck — and there’s a lot of negotiation available for new homebuyers.”
Additionally, Killeen is centrally located to take advantage of multiple universities, and an affordable community college, Bennett said.
“Killeen has one of the most affordable community colleges with a lot of programs people are unaware of, right there at their fingertips,” Bennett said.
The two major hospitals, in addition to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center on Fort Cavazos, are also a draw for new residents.
“There are people who don’t want to leave because of all the hospitals they have to choose from,” Bennett said. “Killeen also has a water park, a mall, constant new businesses, and construction. It is always good to buy a home where there’s a ton of growth.”
Bennett also encourages new homebuyers to interview several Realtors before deciding on the best one for their needs. New homebuyers can also read online reviews and check out a Realtor’s social media presence, she said.
“Communication is number one always,” Bennett said. “See if they’re listening to your needs and wants. Be sure they’re prepared, professional, timely and courteous.”
Bennett also suggests selecting a Realtor who is familiar with the area, is good at scheduling, and sets clients up on a multiple listing service.
“Having a very organized Realtor is very important,” Bennett said.
First-time homebuyers should also be prepared for unforeseen expenses when it comes to repairs, HOA expenses, and landscaping, Bennett suggested.
“Mowing lawns, being responsible for watering your yard during the summer so you don’t have foundation issues, and having extra savings in case,” Bennett said. “With no landlord — you’re it. You want to invest in a good home warranty and find good, reliable plumbers and maintenance and such.”
As time goes on, homeowners can refinance if they purchased with a high interest rate, Bennett said, and if they purchased with a low interest rate, they may convert their property into a rental if they are ready to move on to something bigger.
While new homebuyers are on the fence, considering whether now is the best time to purchase a new home, renting may temporarily be a better financial option. SmartAsset offers a “rent vs. buy” calculator to help residents weigh the costs of each option, and how many years a resident would need to stay in their home to make it worth their while.
Considering current fixed interest rates for mortgages, and the available types of adjustable mortgage rates is an important step before picking a lender, SmartAsset researchers advise. Financial advisors and Realtors can help new homeowners navigate the options available.
For more information about the study, go to: https://smartasset.com/data-studies/best-places-first-time-homebuyers-2023
