What local attributes make Killeen the number-one destination in the nation for first-time homebuyers? Studies show affordability, growth potential, competition and amenities are all key factors.

Researchers at SmartAsset ranked 185 metropolitan areas across the nation, and ranked Killeen at the top of the chart, along with two other Texas housing markets: Wichita Falls and McAllen.

South Killeen Homes-7.jpg

Multiple projects along Hedwig Street, near Bunny Trail in Killeen, experience significant development within the last few months.
South Killeen Homes-4.jpg

Multiple projects along Hedwig Street, near Bunny Trail in Killeen, experience significant development within the last few months.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(3) comments

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

[lol][yawn][unsure]

...

A certain violence plagued municipality, located 20 miles from a REAL Interstate, an Amtrak Station, and 100 miles away from a REAL airport, fails to understand, its just a Hamlet filled with sexual deviants, murderers, thugs, bad drivers, scammers and scams, burglaries, thefts, and all manner of violent criminals.

...

Perhaps it's motto should be - THUGVILLE, home of gang bangers and murderous thugs!

...

Report Add Reply
Noneofyourbiz

Why when I do a search on smartasst and smartasst scam it comes up with many negative reports. It also is a just an expensive lead generating service, that claim to match screened advisors but reality it cost an arm and a leg and has no real true results.

Once again Kdhnews please stop promoting money grabbing scams that feed off of those that hope to get rich quick, predatory loans and more. This not healthy for seniors and or those that do not understand how to negative the internet and believe if it’s online it must be facts.

Report Add Reply
Justaguy

Sure it is😂😂over priced track homes and that includes every house in Yowell ranch

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.