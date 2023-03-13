wage gap

Women’s incomes in Killeen make up 94.23% of men’s earnings, which is a difference of about $2,440 annually. From 2017 to 2021, the gender wage gap in Killeen narrowed by 9.09%, SmartAsset’s study found. 

The ongoing wage gap between men and women remains an issue in the American workforce, but Killeen is among the cities leading the nation toward closing that gap, studies show.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics found as recently as 2021, women earned an average of 83 cents less than men. Over a four-year span, the gender wage gap has shrunk by more than 10 cents to the dollar in 16 of the nation’s largest cities, according to a study by SmartAsset. The study ranked Killeen 7th out of the 200 largest U.S. cities in closing the gap.

