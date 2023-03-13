The ongoing wage gap between men and women remains an issue in the American workforce, but Killeen is among the cities leading the nation toward closing that gap, studies show.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics found as recently as 2021, women earned an average of 83 cents less than men. Over a four-year span, the gender wage gap has shrunk by more than 10 cents to the dollar in 16 of the nation’s largest cities, according to a study by SmartAsset. The study ranked Killeen 7th out of the 200 largest U.S. cities in closing the gap.
Women’s incomes in Killeen make up 94.23% of men’s earnings, which is a difference of about $2,440 annually. From 2017 to 2021, the gender wage gap in Killeen narrowed by 9.09%, SmartAsset’s study found. Women’s earnings increased by 26.52% during the same period, the study said.
This is a great move for the community, according to Scott Connell, president and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. Connell said federal employment opportunities have helped close the gender wage gap in the area.
“I think it’s something to celebrate today and throughout the year,” Connell said. “I would say that from an impact standpoint, certainly I would credit this to the federal government and the impact federal employees in the Killeen area have on our economy.”
From technical work to contractors, the high wages associated with those jobs impact the balance of income between men and women, he said.
“We have certainly a number of leaders in our community and professionals certainly in our organization throughout the community,” Connell said. “There are female leaders and business owners and corporate executives and that really makes a big difference.”
According to the GKCC website, nine of the chamber’s 11 staff members are women.
Connell said the community strives to be welcoming to all people and inclusive to all, regardless of race or gender.
“We’re very fortunate to have a community that is really looking for the talent, and moving with that in the hiring process,” Connell said. “We are also very fortunate, too, that the military really leads us in that direction. It is really having a great impact on our community.”
Fair employment practices
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is another organization in the area that helps promote fair employment practices.
Many factors contribute to wage gaps between men and women, according to Charley Ayers, director of Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.
Occupational segregation has an impact on the gender-wage gap, he said.
“Women and men often work in different occupations, with some occupations being more male-dominated and others being more female-dominated,” Ayers said. “Because of the industry diversity in our region, individuals have options despite female-dominated occupations tending to have lower wages than male-dominated ones.”
Ayers noted the substantial growth in the health care industry locally, with 411 new jobs projected in the next five years. Those jobs have median wages of just over $100,778 and tend to be dominated by women, he said.
“The difference in education and experience can also affect wages,” Ayers said.
In Central Texas, about 60,592 more women than men in the workforce have college degrees, he said.
But even with these advantages, there are still challenges to women’s income, Ayers said.
“Typically, females are more likely to take on family responsibilities, such as caring for children or elderly relatives which can limit their ability to work full-time or to advance in their careers,” Ayers said. “But the child care program at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas has been critical in helping individuals move their careers forward while their children receive the care they need.”
Room to improve
Ayers said while there has been a lot of progress in decreasing the local gender-wage gap, there is still room for improvement when it comes to biases and discrimination.
“We still have work to do, but because of our economic growth and job diversity, there are currently many career opportunities through well-paying jobs for all Central Texans,” Ayers said.
Ahead of Killeen in reducing the gender wage gap are Hollywood, Florida; Oceanside, California; Birgmingham, Alabama; Denton, Texas; Spring Valley, Nevada; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
At 26.53%, Hollywood, Florida saw the greatest shrinkage in the gap from 2017 to 2021, according to the SmartAsset study. The narrowest wage gaps exist in Oceanside and Oxnard, California, and Dallas, Texas. With less than a% difference in wages, Oceanside reports a $26 annual difference in pay, while Oxnard and Dallas report $417 and $192 respectively.
The study found women earn more than men in three of the largest 200 cities in the country: Hollywood, Florida, where women earn about $2,155 more than men; Oakland, California, where women out-earn men by about $1,922 annually; and Springfield, Massachusetts, where women earn about $969 more than men annually.
The study measured the current wage gap, the difference over a four-year span, the difference in women’s and men’s earnings, and the four-year change in women’s earnings.
While several cities have seen a decrease in the gender-wage gap, in the 10 largest U.S. cities, the disparity has increased, the SmartAsset study found. The largest increase in the gender wage gap took place in San Antonio, where women decreased from earning 91 to 82 cents for every dollar earned by a man.
