A local honey manufacturer’s products will soon be available on Walmart shelves across Bell County.
Sweet Bee Gardens’ owners Desiree Kennon and Meredith Viguers have nearly concluded negotiations with local Walmart managers to offer their honey products on store shelves, tentatively set to launch within the next month.
Their products include raw, unrefined honey, and honey flavors such as honey apple butter, whipped honey, cinnamon whipped honey wildflower honey, orange wildflower honey and lemon wildflower honey, according to their website.
In the open call meeting, Walmart and Sam’s Club representatives heard pitches from more than 14,000 businesses across the United States and narrowed the field down to 800 vendors they wanted to pursue deals with, according to a news release.
Walmart hosts an annual open call to attract American made and manufactured products for their shelves, according to a news release.
“Open Call supports Walmart’s overall commitment to U.S. Manufacturing and small businesses. In March,” Walmart’s senior vice president Laura Phillips said in the release. “Walmart announced an additional spend of $350 billion on items made, grown or assembled in the U.S. over the next ten years.”
Businesses that advanced during open call events continue working with Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants on opportunities to sell their products.
“We attended the open call and had a great conversation with the buyers,” Viguers said. “You get a half-hour to cover very specific information. We were told not to expect any commitments to anything.
Kennon’s attention to detail was a strength in preparing a presentation that thoroughly covered the talking points they were asked to address, Viguers said. The profile of Sweet Bee Gardens matched the American made and manufactured target Walmart was looking for, she added.
“We are also positioned right outside one of the largest military installations, and we’re both spouses of veterans — we took what they asked for and delivered more,” Viguers said. “They told us that because we were so prepared for the presentation, we were exactly what they were looking for. Even with 800 businesses still in the running, we walked away with two buyers who wanted to work with us.”
Kennon and Viguers were pleasantly surprised to have had such a successful pitch.
“We were walking on a cloud that day for sure,” Kennon said.
Once the paperwork has been finalized, their honey products will be featured in Walmart stores across Bell and Coryell counties, and they have plans to continue to grow and offer products across Central Texas, the women said.
Not only is Sweet Bee Gardens officially registered with the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, Kennon said according to her research, theirs is the only woman-owned honey manufacturing company in the state of Texas.
Kennon was initially planning to make a financial investment in the honey business, but in 2018, she ended up jumping in with both feet — learning about beehives and manufacturing as she went. With her history in professional marketing, she re-branded the company to prepare to take it to the next level.
Because honey must be packaged in a commercial kitchen, Kennon ended up partnering with Viguers to use her catering kitchen. The business partnership became official in January of 2020. Now the business has grown to employ three additional workers, and the women plan to hire more help as their business expands.
“Thank God for Meredith,” Kennon said. “She came in and together — we do complement each other. We really do.”
Although they operate out of a physical location at 111 S. Main Street in Nolanville, they primarily offer their products wholesale through retail stores, or fulfill purchases from their website: sweetbeegardens.com
In addition to appearing on Walmart shelves in the next several weeks, Kennon and Viguers are in conversation with the local Sam’s Club operator to determine the best products to offer for their shelves.
Having completed the Walmart open call process, it is up to their discretion to pitch to individual Walmart and Sam’s Club store operators.
“We are operating at 20 percent capacity just now, so we definitely have room to grow,” Kennon said.
