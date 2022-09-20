Taco Casa, a national Tex-Mex fast food chain, is coming to Killeen.
The new location, which is at 3201 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, is still under construction as of Tuesday afternoon. Taco Casa has 155 locations nationwide; the nearest locations are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to the company’s website.
Taco Casa is seen as a competitor to other low-cost fast food restaurants like Taco Bell and Taco Bueno. Taco Casa in Killeen was originally slated to open on Sept. 12, according to a printed advertisement. However, the location has overshot that date, and was still in a state of heavy construction on Wednesday.
In addition, the advertisement asked job-seekers to apply online at tacocasatexas.com, but as of Tuesday the Killeen location does not appear on either the website’s location finder or in the employment form’s location selector.
