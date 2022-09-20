Taco Casa

Taco Casa, a tex-mex restaurant, is coming to Killeen. The location at 3201 W Stan Schlueter Loop was set to open on Sept. 12, but remains under construction as of Tuesday.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Taco Casa, a national Tex-Mex fast food chain, is coming to Killeen.

The new location, which is at 3201 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, is still under construction as of Tuesday afternoon. Taco Casa has 155 locations nationwide; the nearest locations are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to the company’s website.

