There’s a new fast-food Tex-Mex restaurant in Killeen.
Taco Casa, 3201 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, opened earlier this week.
Online ordering and delivery services aren’t yet available, but guests are able to dine in or order in the drive-thru, franchise owner Khalid Matahen said.
The restaurant has 35 employees, and is not hiring at this time, but will base future job opportunities on the success of the business, Matahen said
The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
Taco Casa is seen as a competitor to other low-cost fast food restaurants like Taco Bell and Taco Bueno.
It has 155 locations nationwide; the nearest locations are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to the company’s website.
