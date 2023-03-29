The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the town’s newest taco restaurant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.
Taco Casa is inviting the community to join the noon celebration at the restaurant, 3201 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the town’s newest taco restaurant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.
Taco Casa is inviting the community to join the noon celebration at the restaurant, 3201 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
The state-wide chain has over 100 locations throughout Texas, this being the first in Killeen. They serve all the Tex-Mex classics like their super burritos, chiladas, tacos and more, according to a news release from the chamber.
“We are looking to be involved and support the community and serve the best and highest quality of food,” owner Khaled Matahen said. “I can say that Killeen has a bright future, and I’m sure that it will continue to be a great place for people and businesses to thrive in the years to come.”
The restaurant has about 35 employees and opened in November.
The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
Taco Casa is seen as a competitor to other low-cost fast food restaurants like Taco Bell and Taco Bueno.
The Killeen location “gives us the opportunity to expand Taco Casa and be part of the community, I can tell you that Killeen is growing, and it has a lot to offer to both businesses and individuals
and is also known for its friendly and welcoming community,” Matahen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.