1. Yes. As long as it has thorough testing and clinical trials, I’m all for getting it.

2. Yes. The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can defeat the virus.

3. No. I worry about the possibility of side-effects several years down the road.

4. No. I would want to wait a few months to see how it effective it is.

5. Unsure. It depends on how bad the coronavirus outbreak is at that point.

